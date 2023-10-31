Cardiovascular deaths expected to increase due to extreme heat: A new study

A new study published in the journal, Circulation projected that cardiovascular death s due to extreme heat to increase by 162%. They also projected that these deaths could increase by 233% in the next 13-47 years if the reduction of emissions is minimal.

The study also mentioned that elderly people and non-Hispanic black adults are more at risk of cardiovascular death due to extreme heat events. This NIH-funded research was published on October 30 in the American Heart Association’s journal Circulation.

Cardiovascular death : Can excessive heat cause death ?

People with heart disease have a higher risk in extreme heat (Image via Unsplash/Jesse Orrico)

The main study author Sameed Khatana, M.D., M.P.H., assistant professor of medicine at the University of Pennsylvania and a staff cardiologist at the Philadelphia Veterans Affairs Medical Center, both in Philadelphia, said:

"Climate change and its many manifestations will play an increasingly important role on the health of communities around the world in the coming decades. Climate change is also a health equity issue as it will impact certain individuals and populations to a disproportionate degree and may exacerbate preexisting health disparities in the U.S. "

The authors examined county-by-county data previously to understand the link between extreme heat events and cardiovascular deaths. This data was used in this new study.

Khatana also added:

"The magnitude of the percent increase was surprising. This increase accounts for not only the known association between cardiovascular deaths and extreme heat but it is also impacted by the population getting older and the proportionate increases in the number of people from other races and/or ethnicities in the U.S. Previous studies have suggested black residents may have less access to air conditioning; less tree cover; and a higher degree of the ‘urban heat island effect’ — built-up areas having a greater increase in temperature than surrounding less-developed areas."

However, the findings about cardiovascular deaths were not surprising as per Robert Brook, M.D., FAHA, professor of medicine and executive director of cardiovascular prevention at Wayne State University School of Medicine in Detroit.

Brook said:

“Even under the more optimistic moderate scenario of this study, greenhouse gas emissions will increase for some time before tapering down. Moreover, most of the pollutants persist in the atmosphere for numerous years, and as such, the long-term trend is for significant increases in the frequency of extreme heat events despite near-term actions.”

Extreme heat and cardiovascular disease

There are several factors affecting heart health (Image via Unsplash/Robina Weermeijer)

Extreme heat puts a lot of stress on the circulatory system since the body has to pump more blood to reduce the core body temperature. People with existing risk factors have a significant risk of cardiovascular death in these climatic conditions.

Dr. Robert Brook said:

“In conjunction with the growth of more susceptible and vulnerable populations — aging adults and people relocating to warmer locations — heat-related cardiovascular disease deaths are expected to increase over the coming decades. Nevertheless, the study shows that the magnitude of adverse cardiovascular disease effects may be somewhat mitigated by taking earlier action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions that drive climate change.”

This research is crucial for environmentalists to make their point and ask for climate crisis mitigation steps to prevent cardiovascular deaths and other heart health issues.

Indranil Biswas is a nutritionist and personal trainer with a diploma in dietetics and personal training with a specialization in sports nutrition and strength training.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments section below.