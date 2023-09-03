Cases of "Pirola" COVID variant are on the rise: Should we be worried?

Cases of a new COVID-19 variant called "Pirola" are on the rise, and health experts say that it's definitely a cause for concern. Cases of this new variant first emerged in 2021 when there was a sudden increase in COVID-19 infections along with several instances of death due to the same.

The name of the new virus is made up of two Greek words, Pi and Rho, which combine to make up Pirola. It's also referred to as BA.2.86 and is a mutated version of the Omicron subvariant, which is precisely why health experts are worried about it.

When Omicron last hit in 2021, it had wreaked havoc, solely due to its ability to escape vaccination and natural immunity developed due to past infection. Given that Pirola is a mutation of the same Omicron variant, chances are that it's as dangerous as the other mutations of the same.

What are the symptoms of the new "Pirola" COVID-19 variant?

The symptoms of the Pirola COVID-19 variant are very similar to the ones that existed before it (Image via Freepik)

Symptoms of the new COVID-19 variant are very similar to the ones that existed before.

Common symptoms of the BA.2.86 variant include fatigue, headache, loss of appetite and body pain. Other symptoms include coughing (mostly dry cough) and breathing difficulties.

The intensity of these symptoms varies from individual to individual. In some cases, the symptoms can be treated easily at home with minimum medication and precaution, but, in some extreme cases, hospitalisation may be required.

Although professionals studying the new COVID-19 variant have yet not informed the public bout how severe the new strain can be, some of them have made some concerning remarks.

Speaking to Reuters, Dr. Eric Topol, Director of the Scripps Research Translational Institute in La Jolla, California, has said that the sudden spike in infections due to the new variant “doesn’t look good right now."

Is the new BA.2.86 variant more dangerous than other variants?

It's unclear if the Pirola variant is capable of escaping vaccination. (Image via Freepik)

Health officials have yet not spoken publicly about the nature and extent of the new COVID-19 infections. They're yet to determine if it's deadlier than the variants that have existed before this one.

Some have said that the Pirola variant is capable of dodging the COVID-19 vaccination, bur there's no sufficient proof to support the same. This conversation has been mainly going around due to the fact that the new COVID variant has close to 35 mutations. That makes it structurally very different from the other variants.

A new booster dose has been in the works for some time, which is supposed to be made available to people very soon. However, it's unclear if it will provide immunity towards the Pirola variant.

The new COVID-19 variant is fairly new. So, it will take some time to establish if it's more dangerous than the previous ones. So, until that's made official, there's no reason to worry.