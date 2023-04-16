CDC reports sudden rise in strep throat cases: Prevention and remedies

Strep throat cases are on the rise in the United States, with most of them being reported in the state of Wisconsin. The CDC is reporting a rise in Streptococcus pyogenes infections in children and adults.

Most people are reporting a scratchy and sore throat along with difficulty in drinking or eating. This infectious disease can spread through close contact via droplets.

In this article, we look into the pathological aspects of strep throat and bring you expert advice on the prevention and management of throat infections.

What is strep throat? Symptoms and diagnosis

Throat pain and sneezing are common symptoms of throat infection. (Image via Unsplash/Britanny/Colette)

It's a type of bacterial infection that is transmitted through droplets. Coughing, sneezing and even talking can release droplets from the mouth.

Common signs and symptoms associated with a throat infection can include:

Throat pain

Painful swallowing solid food

Red and swollen tonsils

Tiny red spots on the mouth palate

Swollen lymph nodes in the neck

Fever

Headache

Rash

Nausea or vomiting, especially in children

Body aches

Identifying these symptoms can help with early diagnosis and management. Untreated infections can lead to weakness and severe symptoms.

Doctors usually prescribe bacterial antibiotics and other medications for strep throat. Call your doctor if multiple signs and symptoms persist. Streptococcus bacteria may spread and cause infection in:

Tonsils

Sinuses

Skin

Blood

Middle ear

Early diagnosis can help prevent the spread of infection to other parts of the body.

Strep throat: Prevention and remedies

Streptococcus infection is highly contagious and can spread easily through close contact.

One of the easiest and most effective ways to help prevent infection is to regularly wash your hands with soap and water. The use of ethanol-based hand sanitizers is also effective in preventing strep throat. Home remedies for sore throats and streptococcus infection include use of apple cider vinegar and warm water to soothe pain.

Towels, sheets or pillowcases of infected individuals should not be shared with healthy individuals. Laundry and dishes of infected individuals should be washed with hot and soapy water. Mobile phones and other gadgets used by affected individuals must be sanitized regularly.

Treatment of strep throat

Antibiotics are prescribed by doctors to manage throat infection. (Image via Unsplash/Towfiqu Barbhuiya)

Bacterial antibiotics are usually prescribed for the treatment of Streptococcus infection. Dosage depends on age of the individual and severity of infection. Antibiotics should only be prescribed by a registered medical professional, and the dosage guidelines must be followed strictly.

Improper use of antibiotics can lead to antibiotic resistance, which could lead to severe infections in the future. The pills should be taken exactly as prescribed by the doctor without failure.

In many cases, doctors also prescribe multivitamins and vitamin C supplements to boost immune functions. A nutritious diet must be followed for a quick recovery from strep throat along with adequate rest.

Indranil Biswas is a nutritionist and personal trainer with a diploma in dietetics and personal training with a specialization in sports nutrition and strength training.

