Charleston police investigating the death of a child in a hot car parked outside SC high school

As per the Berkley Country Coroner, a 16-month-old toddler died while the mother left her inside the hot car. The car was parked in the Bishop England High School’s parking lot and reached a temperature of 100 degrees F. The mother worked at the school.

According to Berkeley County Coroner, Darnell Hartwell, onlookers found the kid motionless in her car seat just before 4 p.m. and dialed 911.

Hartwell said:

“The mom works here at the school, and the child was forgotten inside the vehicle.”

The child's death was caused by high temperatures, according to an autopsy performed on Aug. 27 at Medical University Hospital. The mother's name was not released by the coroner at the scene.

Hartwell stated during a press conference on Friday evening that it was thought the toddler had been in the car from 7:30 to 8 a.m. because the mother, a school staff, had forgotten to drop the child off at daycare. Bishop England High School President, Patrick Finneran, sent an email to parents asking that they keep the family and the school community in their prayers during this incredibly trying time.

Dangers of getting locked in a hot car

Make sure to check twice before leaving the car. (Image via Pexels/ Matheus Bertelli)

It is exceedingly risky and may have fatal repercussions if someone is left inside a hot car. Even on mild days, the inside of a parked car can quickly warm up. One may suffer from heatstroke, and dehydration, and even die as a result of this.

Your body attempts to lower your temperature when the equilibrium between the temperature of the surrounding air and that of your regular body is too out of whack. One way it achieves this is by sweating, however, there isn't enough air movement or none at all in a hot automobile to make perspiration a useful means to cool the body.

As the heatstroke intensifies, the body of a person locked in a hot car will continue to sweat until it becomes extremely dehydrated and is no longer able to use this system to cool itself. Although it's difficult to predict, children in particular will experience the repercussions quite quickly.

Never leave a child unsupervised in a car, not even for a moment. Before locking the car, make sure no one is still in the back seat by checking it twice. If you discover a kid left alone in a hot car, intervene right away by calling the police, trying to find the child's parent, or, if the child seems to be in trouble and help is not readily accessible, breaking a window.