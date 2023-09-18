Cheese can be extremely good for your brain health, reveals new study

A new research published in the journal "Nutrients", reveals how consuming cheese can be extremely beneficial for your brain health, particularly among the older generations.

However, it should be kept in mind that the intake of the same should be in moderation as anything consumed in excess can have opposite and harmful effects on the body.

The findings of the study have come as a shock to most who up until now believed that regular cheese consumption could cause serious health issues like high cholesterol, high blood pressure, and increased risks of cardiovascular diseases.

For the research, 1,516 people hailing from Tokyo, Japan, aged 65 and above were studied for a certain period of time. Other factors like their age, exercise routines, and food habits were also taken into consideration alongside measurements of their cognitive abilities.

At the end of the study, it was found that people who included some feta or cheddar in their daily diet had better memory as compared to those who did not. The study also highlighted that those who consumed it more regularly had higher chances of having a diverse palate when it comes to food.

What are some of the ways you can include cheese in your daily diet?

You can top your pasta with some feta or parmesan to add to its deliciousness (Image via freepik/fahrwasser)

Since latest research has pointed towards a positive correlation between cheese consumption and the brain's cognitive ability, here are a few ways you can incorporate it into your daily diet:

Put it on top of pizzas and pasta: The most classic way of consuming it is by melting it and pouring it on top of pizzas or some pasta. The flavours of the food itself, coupled with the saltiness of the cheese, give it an extra kick that most would like.

Use it as a salad dressing: If you are someone who loves salads, topping it with shredded feta, cheddar or parmesan will add some extra flavour to it. Besides taste, it will also add some essential nutrients that are required to promote better brain health.

Pair it up with red wine: Red wine and cheese are two things that go very well together. When consumed in moderation, both are said to improve overall cognitive function.

As mentioned already, anything consumed in excess can have a negative effect on the body. Therefore, to ensure maximum benefits, it is best that it be consumed in moderation.

However, people who are lactose intolerant or have other underlying health issues that might be triggered due to the consumption of milk products should stay away from it.