China's new COVID variant likely to reach 65 million cases a week: Reports

China's new COVID variant could see as many as 65 million cases per week by the time the surge peaks at the end of June, according to China's National Health Commission.

This is a startling prediction for a country that only months ago had enforced some of the harshest COVID-19 control protocols on the planet. The latest surge is fueled by the XBB variant, a subvariant of the Omicron variant.

China's new COVID variant

The country's recent outbreak of COVID-19 has taken a turn for the worse. According to state media, Zhong Nanshan told an audience at a medical conference in Guangzhou that the wave of infections that started in late April was "anticipated," and his modeling suggested China could be approaching 40 million infections per week.

He predicted that the number of infections will peak at 65 million by the end of June.

Number might peak up to 65 million (image via unsplash / patrick assale)

China's new COVID variant is a cause for concern, as it shows that even countries that have managed to control the spread of the virus can still be vulnerable to new variants. The XBB variant is not well-known yet, and it's not clear how effective current vaccines are against it.

Zhong Nanshan, a scientist at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said that the government has given preliminary approval to two vaccines aimed at the XBB subvariants. More could be approved soon.

New variant of COVID 2023

The surge comes as China is trying to revive its economy and reassure foreign businesses, which would react negatively to the return of restrictions. China's new COVID variant comes as it tries to balance the need to control the spread of the virus with the need to keep the economy running.

Increased testing and vaccination (image via unsplash / mufid majnun)

This development in China highlights the importance of continued vigilance and adherence to COVID-19 control protocols, even as vaccination rates increase and restrictions are lifted.

The emergence of new variants of the virus underscores the need for continued research and development of effective COVID-19 vaccines and treatments.

It also highlights the need for global cooperation in the fight against COVID-19, as the virus knows no borders and can quickly spread across countries and continents.

In conclusion, China's new wave of COVID-19 infections is a reminder that the pandemic is far from over and that we must remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to prevent the spread of the virus.

The emergence of new variants underscores the need for continued research and development of effective vaccines and treatments, as well as global cooperation in the fight against COVID-19.

Poll : 0 votes