Chipotle drinks: Calories, sugar and additives to watch out for

If you're a fan of spicy and tangy flavors, Chipotle drinks might be just what you need to enhance your dining experience.

Chipotle Mexican Grill is known for its delicious burritos, bowls and tacos, but what about their beverages? Chipotle has a variety of drinks that can help quench your thirst, complement your meal and satisfy your taste buds.

Chipotle drinks nutrition

Chipotle's drinks menu is diverse. (Hybrid Storytellers/Unsplash)

Chipotle's drinks menu includes a variety of options, from classic sodas to margaritas and lemonades.

However, some of these drinks can be high in calories, sugar and other additives. It's important to consider the nutritional value of your drinks, just as you would with your food choices.

Calories

Many Chipotle drinks are high in calories, which can contribute to weight gain if consumed in excess.

For example, a 20 oz. serving of Coca-Cola contains 240 calories, while a 16 oz. serving of the Chipotle Margarita contains 300 calories. It's important to keep in mind that drinks can be a significant source of calories, so choose wisely when ordering.

Sugar

Sugar is another concern when it comes to Chipotle drinks. Many sodas and lemonades contain added sugars, which can contribute to health issues like obesity, diabetes and heart disease.

For example, a 20 oz. serving of Coca-Cola contains 65 grams of sugar, which is well above the recommended daily limit of 25 grams for women and 36 grams for men. Some of the lemonade and margaritas on Chipotle's menu can contain even more sugar than soda.

Additives

Finally, it's important to consider the additives in Chipotle drinks. Some of the ingredients used to flavor and sweeten the drinks may not be the healthiest choices.

For example, the Chipotle Margarita contains chipotle-honey syrup, which can add calories and sugar. It's important to read the ingredients and nutrition information for each drink to make an informed decision.

Healthier drink options

Despite the concerns with some Chipotle drinks, there are plenty of options that can be enjoyed in moderation. Here are some recommendations for healthier drinks to order:

Water

Water is always a great choice when it comes to drinks. It's calorie-free, sugar-free and essential for hydration. If you're looking to cut back on calories and sugar, opt for water instead of soda or lemonade.

Unsweetened iced tea

If you're looking for something with a little more flavor, unsweetened iced tea is a good option. It's low in calories and can provide some antioxidants and other health benefits, too.

Sparkling water

Sparkling water is another great option for those who want some carbonation in their chipotle drinks. Many brands offer flavored options without added sugars or calories.

Freshly squeezed lemonade

It's important to make wise choices when ordering drinks. (Hybrid Storytellers/Unsplash)

If you're in the mood for lemonade, opt for a freshly squeezed option instead of a pre-made mix. Fresh lemonade can be lower in sugar and higher in vitamin C.

While Chipotle drinks menu offers some tasty options, it's important to be mindful of the nutritional value of your choices.

Drinks can be a significant source of calories and sugar, so choose wisely when ordering. Opt for healthier options like water, unsweetened tea, sparkling water and freshly squeezed lemonade. With some careful consideration, you can enjoy a refreshing beverage without sacrificing your health goals.

