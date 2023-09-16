Chris Evans health update: 57-year-old radio presenter shares progress on his fight against skin cancer

Chris Evans, a renowned 57-year-old radio presenter, has recently shared an update on his ongoing battle against skin cancer.

In a heartening announcement on his Virgin Radio show, Evans revealed that he has successfully undergone surgery to remove a malignant growth, unveiling the scar as a symbol of his victory against the disease.

Update on Chris Evans' battle against skin cancer

This update comes eight years after Evans was initially given the all-clear from skin cancer. However, in 2020, he faced another scare when marks were discovered on his body, prompting him to seek medical attention.

Before that, Evans had also dealt with a prostate cancer scare in 2015. The fear of cancer has always been there in his life, as his dad and two uncles passed away from colon cancer, while his late mother battled breast cancer.

Chris Evans, determined not to let cancer ruin his life, has been proactively addressing his health concerns.

Recognizing the importance of regular check-ups, Evans has changed his mindset and now gets checked for potential health issues more frequently. An epiphany moment occurred when he noticed that something was clearly wrong and promptly contacted his general practitioner for further assessment.

Early detection is key in treating the disease

Getting the symptoms checked early can help prevent the cancer. (Image via Unsplash/NCI)

The diagnosis of his skin cancer came about after his masseuse, whom Chris Evans refers to as an "angel sent from heaven," spotted a freckle on his shin and insisted that he have it examined.

Although Evans initially didn't take the suggestion seriously, he eventually sought medical attention on the masseuse's persistence. Subsequent tests revealed the presence of skin cancer, albeit in the early stages.

Skin cancer is a relatively common condition and affects thousands every year

The risks of developing skin cancer increase with exposure to UV radiation, which can come from the sun or tanning beds.

Fortunately, the early detection of the disease is a reason for optimism. Doctors have confirmed that Evans' cancer is at stage zero, the very beginning of its development.

They reassured him that the condition is treatable, as cancer can in its early stages. The radio presenter will now commence treatment in the following month, armed with the knowledge that his health battle is on the right track.

To celebrate his successful surgery and positive prognosis, Chris Evans took to Instagram to share the news with his fans. Alongside a photo displaying the small scar remaining after the removal of the malignant growth, Evans revealed that he and his wife, Natasha, opted for a curry dinner and alcohol-free beer to mark the occasion.

Despite his recent health scare, Chris Evans remains positive and focused on his work on Virgin Radio.

He has inspired many with his resilience during challenging times. Evans’ update shows that early diagnosis, timely treatment and faith in medical professionals can help win the fight against cancer.