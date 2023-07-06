Coco Lee, the famous Hong Kong singer, dies at 48 by suicide   

The iconic Hong Kong singer, Coco Lee, dies at 48 following a suicide attempt on July 2nd. She was rushed to the hospital, and later pronounced dead on July 5th. The news of Lee’s death was confirmed by her sisters on Instagram and Facebook.

Coco Lee’s decade-long career included numerous famous movies, albums, and TV shows.

How did coco lee die?

Coco Lee died on July 5th. (Photo via Instagram/theexpresspass)

According to Lee’s sisters, Nancy and Carol, the singer had been suffering from episodes of depression for several years and on July 2nd (Sunday), she attempted to take her life. Lee was hospitalized and slipped into a coma, but could not be revived.

The shocking news of Coco Lee’s suicide was shared by her sisters. In a statement posted on Instagram and Facebook, the sisters wrote:

"With great sadness, we are here to break the most devastating news: Coco had been suffering from depression for a few years but her condition deteriorated drastically over the last few months."

"Although Coco sought professional help and did her best to fight depression, sadly that demon inside of her took the better of her. On 2 July, she suicide at home and was sent to the hospital. Despite the best efforts of the hospital team to rescue and treat her from her coma, she finally passed away on 5 July, the post continued."

Where did Coco Lee die?

Lee attempted suicide at her home on July 2nd and was rushed to hospital. She remained in a coma for a few days and later passed away on July 5th.

A look into Lee’s decade long career

Born in 1975 in Hong Kong, Coco Lee made a successful name in the music industry. Initially, she started as a Mandopop singer but also released albums in English and Cantonese.

In 1996, Lee’s debut album ‘Coco Lee’ became the best-selling album of that year and later her single ‘Do You Want My Love’ successfully made it onto the U.S. music charts. In 1999, she released her first English album titled ‘Just No Other Way’.

Coco Lee released her first English album in 1999. (Photo via Instagram/celebrity_death_watch)

The famous singer also voiced the female warrior Mulan in the Mandarin version of Disney’s Mulan. Lee sang the Mandarin version of the movie’s title song ‘Reflection’. She also acted in three films – ‘No Tobacco’ in 2002, ‘Master of Everything’ in 2004, and ‘Forever Young’ in 2015. Coco Lee regularly appeared as a judge on Chinese shows including ‘Come Sing With Me’ and ‘Chinese Idol’.

Lee’s sisters also wrote that the singer had worked tirelessly to open up new opportunities for Chinese singers in the international music scene. ‘We are really proud of her’, they wrote.

Is depression curable?

There is no cure for depression, however, there are lots of treatments and therapies that are quite effective.

For most people, medications and psychotherapy are helpful. Your healthcare provider may also prescribe certain medications mostly antidepressants to relieve symptoms. Many people with depression, on the other hand, may benefit from consulting a psychologist, psychiatrist or other mental health professionals.

Therapies can help with depression. (Photo via Pexels/SHVETS production)

How to help someone who is depressed?

If you know someone who suffers from depression, here are a few things you can do to help them make feel better:

Communicate with the person and let them know you are there to help and support them. Bring up your own concerns to start a conversation.

Help them find a therapist and encourage them to make an appointment.

Assist them with therapies and treatments.

Encourage them to take their medications on time.

Help them in their daily activities and chores.

Watch for positive signs that therapy is working and also be attentive to signs when it’s not working.

If you know someone who is suicidal, call your local emergency number immediately and seek help.

