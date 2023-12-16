Cocoa extract benefits for brain health

The plant that produces cocoa extract, one of the most consumed delicacies worldwide, is called cocoa. It's likely that you have had some cocoa extract this week in some form or the other.

It has been discovered that cocoa enhances memory and cognitive function and increases blood flow to the brain. Cocoa may be able to reduce forgetfulness and cognitive decline associated with aging.

Ever wondered how it is made? Roasted cocoa kernels, or seeds, are pressed between hot rollers to create bitter chocolate. Squeezing the fat (cocoa butter) out of bitter chocolate and powdering the leftover material yields cocoa powder.

Caffeine-related side effects, such as anxiety, increased urination, insomnia, and rapid heartbeat, may result from excessive consumption of the substance. Cocoa may result in migraine headaches and adverse skin responses as well.

The relationship between cocoa extract and brain health is a strange one. As a matter of fact, one would not immediately associate chocolate with brain function. But through both direct and indirect biological activities, cocoa supposedly has the capacity to prevent cognitive decline and maintain cognitive capacities.

Benefits of cocoa extract for brain health

1) Cardiovascular benefits

In addition to increased brain benefits, flavonols included in cocoa reduce blood pressure, promote flow-mediated vasodilation, and enhance good blood cholesterol levels.

Cocoa flavanols may therefore be able to lower the age-related risk of acquiring cardiovascular illnesses.

Advantages of cocoa extract (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Freestocksrg)

2) Improves brain blood flow

Dark chocolate has compounds that increase blood flow to the brain, which improves memory, attention span, reaction time, and problem-solving abilities.

In addition, anandamide, a "bliss" molecule that causes euphoria, serotonin, which elevates mood and reduces stress, and theobromine, a mild stimulant that is occasionally used to treat depression, are all found in raw cacao.

Cocoa extract benefits (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Nathan)

3) Calming effects

Cocoa's ability to boost dopamine and serotonin levels in the brain, two neurotransmitters linked to happiness, pleasant emotions, and overall well-being, can help elevate mood and lessen depression.

Additionally, endorphins—natural analgesics that induce feelings of happiness and satisfaction—can be stimulated by cocoa.

Endorphins have the ability to soothe and relax you by reducing tension and anxiety. Furthermore, chocolate has phenylethylamine, a substance that can induce a natural high and resemble the emotions of falling in love.

4) Releases endorphins

It all comes down to a substance found in cacao called PEA, or phenethylamine, which causes the brain's endorphins and mood-boosting neurochemicals to release.

These are normally released during s*xual activity and during romantic relationships, which explains why consuming dark chocolate may make you feel happy.

Cocoa extract advantages on brain health (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by fauxels)

5) Reduce oxidative stress

In fact, it has been demonstrated that the antioxidants in cocoa extract lessen oxidative stress and neuroinflammation, safeguarding those vital neurons.

After consuming cocoa, it has been discovered that some of those antioxidants can even cross the "blood-brain barrier" and reach the brain.

Benefits of Cocoa on brain health (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Cowley)

6) Enhanced cognitive functioning

We must work harder as we age to preserve our brain as well as cognitive function. Some of us do crossword puzzles or acquire new skills, but recent research suggests that our nutrition may also have a role.

According to some studies, people with inadequate dietary habits benefited cognitively from using the cocoa extract supplements. Cocoa extract is high in biologically active chemicals, particularly flavanols, which may improve cognitive performance.

Cocoa benefits (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by craig)

Chocolates have been working to make our tastebuds dance for centuries now, by having it in appropriate amounts you can extract many benefits for your brain and as well as other parts of the body.

The component that gives cocoa its beneficial strength, flavanols, can be found in many other food sources, like broccoli, blueberries, and raspberries.