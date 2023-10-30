Coffee Creamer With Carrageenan: Is It Safe?

If you love your morning cup of joe, then you must have also asked to yourself, "is coffee creamer with carrageenan safe?" Carrageenan is a thickening agent commonly used in coffee creamers to give that rich, creamy texture we all love. However, here's the scoop - some argue that it can be harmful to your gut, particularly if you're already dealing with any gut issues.

So, before you pour that creamer into your daily coffee, you can take a simple measure. It's always a smart move to check the label and see if that creamer is packing any carrageenan. If you're free from any gut or bowel problems, you can likely still enjoy your coffee creamer with carrageenan without worry. However, it's always best to stay informed and know what you're putting in your body.

The Safety of a Controversial Additive in Coffee Creamers Is at Issue

Impacts your gut health (Image via Unsplash/ Anton Darius)

Carrageenan is an add-on ingredient that comes from seaweed called Irish Moss. They use it to make coffee creamers, soy milk, ice cream, and processed meats thick and gooey. Some new research found links between carrageenan and health issues like inflammation, gut tumors, messed up gut bacteria, weak immune system, and trouble with blood sugar. This news has worried some people about its safety.

The FDA states that carrageenan is safe to eat and calls it GRAS (Generally Recognized as Safe). However, some scientists believe that it might be bad for us and are carrying out relevant research on how it affects our gut and causes issues like inflammatory bowel disease and gut bacteria problems. Turns out, these studies say that carrageenan can wreck our gut lining, and it might even lead to inflammatory bowel disease.

Research and FDA Perspective: Mixed Findings

Bioindiviuality also matters (image via Unsplash/ Clem O)

In a review from 2014, researchers found that carrageenan could have some health perks like helping our immune system and acting as an antioxidant. But most of these studies used more carrageenan than what's usually in our food. More research is needed to figure out how it really affects humans.

Meanwhile, another study from 2017 found that carrageenan might cause some homies with ulcerative colitis in remission to have a relapse. Yet more studies reveal how carrageenan messes with how our bodies control blood sugar, which can cause weight gain, inflammation, and type 2 diabetes.

Carrageenan is in all dairy and non-dairy goodies to make them thick and creamy. You might catch it in your protein shake, non-milk coffee creamer, plant-based milk or non-dairy ice cream. They even put carrageenan in processed meats like chicken or turkey.

Knowing the food label (Image via Pixel/Mat Brown)

If your belly is always hurting or you got some gut conditions like Crohn's or colitis, you better watch out and dodge them carrageenan foods and creamers. Scan all the food labels, even the not-so-fresh stuff, to make sure they are carrageenan free.

Good news though, is that some brands know people want that carrageenan-free life, and they are already labelling their productsm, so you can enjoy them without worry. The National Organic Standards Board voted to remove the “USDA Organic” label from any product containing carrageenan in 2016.

So, to wrap this up - carrageenan has the FDA's approval as a safe food additive, but some recent studies suggest it might still cause potential health risks. As long as you have no gut or bowel problems, you can still use coffee creamer with carrageenan. However, it's smart to check labels, so you don't get hit with unexpected belly pain and get to avoid any unexpected risks.