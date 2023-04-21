Cold Stone nutrition facts: All about their popular ice cream products

Are you an ice cream lover? We bring you Cold Stone nutrition facts on each of the most popular products from this world-famous brand.

Cold Stone Creamery is a 30-year-old brand that makes ice cream, cakes, smoothies and shakes. The name comes from the frozen granite stone used to prepare custom-made ice cream for customers.

Ice cream is a popular dessert loved by many. Milk is the main ingredient of ice cream and contains varying amounts of sugar and fat. Fruits, berries and nuts are often added to ice cream to enhance its texture and flavor.

Many people love the ice cream varieties produced by Cold Stone Creamery, which is why we bring you Cold Stone nutrition facts in this article.

Cold Stone nutrition facts

The nutritional profile can vary depending on the variety of ice cream products. Here we bring you Cold Stone nutrition facts of some of the most popular flavors and varieties:

1) Amaretto

A serving of 85 grams provides:

Calories: 200

200 Calories from fat: 110

110 Fat (g): 12

12 Sat. Fat (g): 8

8 Trans Fat (g): 0

0 Cholesterol (mg): 50

50 Sodium (mg): 70

70 Carbs (g): 21

21 Fiber (g): 0

0 Sugars (g): 19

19 Protein (g): 3

2) Apple Cinnamon Oatmeal Cold Stone nutrition

A serving of 85 grams provides:

Calories: 190

190 Calories from fat: 100

100 Fat (g): 11

11 Sat. Fat (g): 7

7 Trans Fat (g): 0

0 Cholesterol (mg): 45

45 Sodium (mg): 60

60 Carbs (g): 21

21 Fiber (g): 0

0 Sugars (g): 19

19 Protein (g): 3

3) Banana Cold Stone nutrition

A serving of 85 grams provides:

Calories: 190

190 Calories from fat: 100

100 Fat (g): 11

11 Sat. Fat (g): 7

7 Trans Fat (g): 0

0 Cholesterol (mg): 45

45 Sodium (mg): 60

60 Carbs (g): 21

21 Fiber (g): 0

0 Sugars (g): 19

19 Protein (g): 3

4) Butterscotch Pudding

A serving of 85 grams provides:

Calories: 220

220 Calories from fat: 100

100 Fat (g): 11

11 Sat. Fat (g): 7

7 Trans Fat (g): 0

0 Cholesterol (mg): 45

45 Sodium (mg): 240

240 Carbs (g): 29

29 Fiber (g): 0

0 Sugars (g): 25

25 Protein (g): 3

The butterscotch version is high in sodium and can be harmful to people with hypertension and heart disease.

5) Caramel

A serving of 85 grams provides:

Calories: 210

210 Calories from fat: 100

100 Fat (g): 12

12 Sat. Fat (g): 7

7 Trans Fat (g): 0

0 Cholesterol (mg): 40

40 Sodium (mg): 115

115 Carbs (g): 23

23 Fiber (g): 0

0 Sugars (g): 20

20 Protein (g): 3

The caramel version contains added salt to enhance the flavor. This ice cream is not recommended on a low-sodium diet.

6) Cheesecake

A serving of 85 grams provides:

Calories: 200

200 Calories from fat: 100

100 Fat (g): 12

12 Sat. Fat (g): 7

7 Trans Fat (g): 0

0 Cholesterol (mg): 45

45 Sodium (mg): 95

95 Carbs (g): 24

24 Fiber (g): 0

0 Sugars (g): 20

20 Protein (g): 3

Can Cold Stone ice cream calories cause weight gain?

After analyzing Cold Stone nutrition facts above, we can observe that a small 85-gram serving provides as much as 190-250 calories. High-calorie foods can cause fat gain if the overall daily calorie intake exceeds the recommended levels.

Cold Stone Creamery Nutrition: Can I have ice cream every day?

It can also be observed from the Cold Stone nutrition facts above that the calories are contributed from fats majorly, followed by carbs. Fats and carbs when consumed together can trigger fat gain. Hence, it's not recommended to have ice cream every day.

Cold Stone calories also come from added sugar. Added sugar is bad for long-term health and can cause insulin resistance and type 2 diabetes mellitus.

