Cold water swimming: Is it a good idea?

Cold water swimming has been in vogue for a while. Particularly in countries in the north, taking a deep plunge into icy waters occasionally is not very uncommon.

It has gained so much popularity that it now includes cold water baths and cold water showers as well. Athletes and fitness enthusiasts often take cold water baths after rigorous physical activity, as it allows them to recover faster and also aids in muscle relaxation.

With the advent of social media, cold water swimming has become a trend, where individuals lower themselves into frozen lakes and ponds and take part in numerous challenges.

Moreover, some even go the extra mile by filling their hot tubs with icy cold water and taking a plunge in it. Although there are several known benefits of taking a short dip in cold waters, there are some associated risks as well.

Let's first look at the benefits before we move on to the risks of cold water swimming.

What are some of the benefits of cold water swimming?

Swimming in cold water can be beneficial for mental and physical health. (Image via Freepik)

Cold water swimming offers a wide range of health benefits to those who regularly or occasionally take part in it.

It's believed that swimming in cold water is instrumental in boosting the immune system. The abrupt change in the temperature of the body due to the sudden contact with cold water allows the body to produce increased amounts of white blood cells. That, over time, makes the body less susceptible to diseases, as it becomes capable of defending itself better.

It's also believed that swimming in cold water can be helpful in burning calories and boosting metabolism. The mechanism behind it is very simple. To keep an optimum temperature in and around it, the body tends to work even harder in extremely cold water. Moreover, the heart also has to pump faster in such extreme conditions.

Cold water swimming can make you feel elated for prolonged periods of time. It has been observed that swimming in cold water for 15 to 20 minutes can be extremely beneficial for mental health.

That's due to the low temperature of the water that's capable of activating the body's "feel-good" hormones or endorphins (chemicals substances released by the body when subject to stress and pain).

What are some of the risks associated with cold water swimming?

Cold water swimming may trigger an asthma attack. (Image via freepik)

Although there are several notable benefits of swimming in cold water, you should also be wary about its associated risks.

Some of the risks of cold water swimming include:

Hypothermia : Being surrounded by cold water for more time than your body is designed to endure may cause hypothermia. Therefore ,it's best that you limit the activity to a maximum of 20 minutes for your own safety.

: Being surrounded by cold water for more time than your body is designed to endure may cause hypothermia. Therefore ,it's best that you limit the activity to a maximum of 20 minutes for your own safety. Asthma or other respiratory issues : If you suffer from asthma or other respiratory issues that might be triggered due to cold water, it's best that you seek medical help before taking the plunge.

: If you suffer from asthma or other respiratory issues that might be triggered due to cold water, it's best that you seek medical help before taking the plunge. Cold shock: Being in cold water for a long time can lead you to accidentally consume the water. That can put you in a state of shock that's very difficult to recover from if you're not experienced enough in the field.

Although there are several risks to cold water swimming, its wide range of benefits cannot be neglected. When performed in acceptable time limits, the act can be extremely beneficial to mental and physical health.