Company recalls ice cream in almost 20 states over Listeria scare

A company that is based outside of New York has started a recall of soft-serve ice cream cups in 19 states along with the District of Columbia due to possible Listeria contamination. The recall was initiated by the Real Kosher Ice Cream Company after two reports of Listeria monocytogenes infections arrived from two different states. The findings of the infection in a particular product sample were also reported apart from the cases, as per a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) notice on August 9, 2023.

According to Real Kosher Ice Cream, the sorbet cups and the Soft Serve on the Go cups of the dessert were sold at multiple outlets. This included grocery stores, canteens, and convenience stores. The six flavors of the dessert cups, all of which are subject to a recall, were sold in 8-ounce cups with sealed, clear plastic covers and an attached spoon.

Ice cream recall over possible threat of Listeriosis halts dessert production

Soft Serve On The Go cups from Real Kosher Ice-Cream were recalled (Image via Food Poison Journal)

The infections that were reported included patients from Pennsylvania and New York. When the product samples were tested by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, one showed a positive for Listeria. No deaths have been reported. The company has stated that it has stopped production and distribution of the ice cream.

Listeriosis is an infection that can be serious and even fatal to people belonging to particular groups, such as older people, children, and those with compromised immune systems. Listeriosis infection in pregnant women can cause miscarriages and stillbirths.

What is kosher ice cream?

Kosher products require kosher certification from a reliable certifying agency (Image via Kosher.com)

Ice-cream is made of multiple ingredients. In order for it to become kosher, it must be marked so by a reliable certifying agency. But most importantly, it necessitates that a Jewish person be present for the entire duration of the milking process of a kosher animal (cow, goat, or sheep). This person can thereby attest to the fact that only kosher milk (Chalav Yisrael) was used in the making of the dessert.

Listeriosis causes approximately 260 deaths annually, as per the reports of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. According to the health agency, these infections can make pregnant women and their newborns sick. Listeriosis can also have serious effects on people aged 65 and up and those with compromised immunity.

This is not the first time that the dessert has been linked to a Listeria outbreak. Back in 2022, an outbreak associated with Florida-based Big Olaf Creamery led to at least 27 cases of infection, of which one was fatal.