Costco's popular $4.99 rotisserie chicken blamed for customers getting sick with 'chemical flavor'

Costco is known for its vast inventory, great prices and iconic rotisserie chicken. The popular roasted chicken has been a staple food item at the retail giant for years. It has been praised for its quality, convenience, and low price.

However, in recent years, there have been complaints from consumers who claim to have fallen ill after eating the popular $4.99 rotiserrie chicken. As complaints rise and concerns spread, it raises questions about the safety and quality of this once-trusted food item

Distinct 'chemical flavor' found in Costco's popular rotisserie chicken

Reportedly caused diarrhea and stomach issues (Image via Unsplash/Tim bish)

Recently, customers have been claiming that the chicken has a distinct chemical flavor and that it's making them ill.

The chicken has been accused of causing diarrhea and gas, among other things. Some have even claimed that the chicken tastes like plastic and that it has a strange aftertaste. All these allegations came after a Reddit user complained about the chicken.

The thread started with a complaint from a user who claimed that he could taste chemicals in the brine. He then asked if it was just him or have others experienced the same problem.

Within a matter of hours, an army of Reddit users with 700+ comments had replied, sharing their own stories of getting sick from the rotisserie chicken.

Some claimed that they had experienced diarrhea and gas, while others said that the chicken tasted like plastic. Another customer even pointed out that the chicken has a distinct chemical taste after being reheated

The accusations follow a history of criticism the popular Costco chicken has received recently. Earlier this year, even celebrity chef David Chang called it "the worst rotisserie chicken" he has ever tasted.

Claiming that the chicken breasts taste even more disgusting the next day when they're cold because of all the nitrates and other additives that go into the chicken.

Carrageenan - A suspected culprit

Many have reported taste of chemical. (Image via Unsplash/Sasun Bughdaryan)

In search of answers, attention has turned to carrageenan, a thickening agent used in the food industry.

Carrageenan, derived from seaweed, is a common stabilizing and gelling agent. However, it has been associated with digestive issues like bloating, cramps and diarrhea in some individuals.

Interestingly, carrageenan is listed as an ingredient in Costco's rotisserie chicken, leading to speculation about its potential role in causing the reported stomach problems.

It's worth noting that many customers are still fans of Costco chicken despite the accusations.

Maybe there's just a bad batch of chicken floating around out there? Or maybe, people are simply noticing the additives in the chicken, as they're consuming it more frequently than usual.

The accusations against Costco's rotisserie chicken are alarming. The company has not released a statement regarding the allegations, but an increasing number of customers are coming forward with stories of experiencing unpleasant side effects after consuming the chicken.

While the suspected role of carrageenan requires investigation, it's essential for both customers and the company to acknowledge and address these concerns.