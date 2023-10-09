Could your daily matcha latte or green tea fight off COVID? Research suggests so

Although the fear of COVID-19 does not linger anymore, taking some precautionary measures can always help. Recent research has sparked intrigue regarding the potential of matcha latte and green tea in fighting off the virus.

Scientists from the Kyoto Prefectural University of Medicine in Japan have found that certain chemicals in these beverages can bind to the spike protein on the surface of the COVID-19 virus, effectively inactivating it.

The link between tea-based molecules and COVID-19

Found tea-based molecules (Image via Unsplash/Payoon Gerinto)

The researchers found that tea-based molecules called EGCG and TFDG, previously investigated for their effects on older strains of COVID-19, have the ability to bind to the spike protein of the virus. This binding prevents the virus from infecting cells and spreading further.

Excitingly, black tea and similar beverages have become even more effective in fighting against COVID-19 due to the mutations in the Omicron sub-lineages of COVID.

Suppresses the virus (Image via Unsplash/Fusion Medical Animation)

With the Omicron sub-variants now dominating in the UK and globally, it's crucial to explore their response to potential remedies.

The study's authors note that Omicron sub-variants were effectively inactivated by green tea, matcha and black tea.

The tea-based molecules, EGCG and TFDG, showcased strong suppression of infectivity in certain sub-variants like BA.1 and XE, while their effect on BA.2.75 was comparatively weaker.

Laboratory studies unveiled the influence of specific mutations in the Omicron sub-variants on the binding of tea chemicals to the virus particles.

Both EGCG and TFDG interact with the virus in the same area as the human ACE2 receptor, which is crucial for the virus's entry into human cells. By blocking this vital part of the virus mechanism, tea compounds hinder the virus's ability to cause disease.

Tea-infused candies help with inactivation of the COVID virus

Tea-infused candies were also proven to be effective (Image via Unsplash / To Uyen)

To further explore the potential benefits of tea in fighting COVID-19, the researchers conducted a study involving seven healthy volunteers.

The participants consumed candies made from various types of tea, including matcha, black tea, green tea or a placebo.

Saliva samples taken from the individuals who had consumed the tea-infused candies showed effective inactivation of the virus.

These findings suggest that consuming candies containing green tea or black tea could help reduce the virus load in the oral cavity and gastrointestinal tract of infected individuals. It can also prevent the spread of the virus to those nearby.

Can act as a precautionary measure (Image via Unsplash/Ivan Diaz)

While the aforementioned findings are promising, further research is necessary to fully understand the extent of matcha latte and green tea's potential in fighting COVID-19.

Nonetheless, the study opens up a fascinating avenue for exploration. Incorporating matcha latte or green tea in our daily routine may offer an additional layer of protection alongside established preventive measures.

Research from the Kyoto Prefectural University of Medicine suggests that matcha latte and green tea could potentially play a role in inactivating the COVID-19 virus.

The ability of tea-based molecules to bind to the spike protein of the virus and hinder its effectivity offers hope in the battle against the relentless pandemic.

As scientists continue to explore the potential benefits of tea in fighting the virus, incorporating these beverages in our daily life might contribute to our overall protection while we await more breakthroughs.