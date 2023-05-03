Could regular internet use lower dementia risk in seniors? Study offers hope

The cognitive impairment that could eventually result in dementia may begin as we age. Memory, thinking, behavior and ability to carry out daily duties are impacted by this degenerative neurological condition.

According to a recent study, regular internet use by older people may help reduce their chances of developing this degenerative neurological condition. Who would've guessed it? Internet use could impact brain health.

Over an eight-year period, researchers followed 18,000 adults between the age of 50 and 65.

What are the results of this study?

New study suggests that internet usage can help lower the risk.

Researchers tracked 18,154 dementia-free seniors between the age of 50 and 64.9 for the duration of the trial for a median of 7.9 years and a maximum of 17.1 years; 4.68% of participants had this degenerative neurological condition identified during follow-up.

The findings show that two hours or less of screen use each day is preferable. The participants' risk of dementia was lowest when they used the internet for that time. A larger danger applies to those who spend six to eight hours online.

However, researchers claim that this particular finding is not statistically significant and that further study is required.

Signs of dementia to look out for

Here are the common signs of dementia:

Memory loss: forgetting recent learnings or significant occurrences

Language difficulties: having trouble comprehending what others are saying or finding the correct phrases to use

Disorientation: Being disoriented can cause you to become lost in familiar areas or to forget where things are kept.

Poor judgment: Poor decision-making or failure to recognize danger are examples of poor judgment.

Mood swings: Mood and personality changes, like being agitated, agitated or melancholy

Both patients and their loved ones may struggle with these symptoms. Because of that, scientists are looking at ways to stop or delay the onset of the disease. Recent research suggests that lower daily internet use may be a beneficial approach.

Why would the internet have positive impact on brain?

What makes utilizing the internet so beneficial for brain health? The internet offers cognitive stimulation, which can aid in maintaining brain function, according to one theory.

The brain may stay active and engaged by engaging in tasks that involve mental effort, like information searches, reading news articles and playing brain games.

Another theory is that social connections, which are crucial for maintaining brain function, are made available by the internet. Using the internet to communicate with others may be a strategy to lower risk of the disease, as social isolation has been associated with an increased risk of the disease.

It goes without saying that additional research is required to understand the connection between internet use and dementia risk. So it's crucial to remember that using the internet is not a guarantee that this disease will not develop.

The results of this study provide encouragement that straightforward lifestyle modifications, like encouraging older people to utilize the internet, may improve brain function and lower incidence of dementia.

