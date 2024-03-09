Could schizophrenia and aging share common brain changes? New research says yes

In a new research, scientists have found something that might make us think differently about the brain and Schizophrenia. They've noticed that some of the brain changes in people with schizophrenia are also seen in older adults. This big find has them saying that there might be a similar reason behind why people with schizophrenia and older people sometimes struggle with thinking clearly.

Role of genes in cognitive health: insights from schizophrenia and aging

The brain is made up of billions of cells that send messages to each other. To send these messages, they connect at places called synapses. Keeping these synapses healthy is super important for a sharp and working brain.

Now, the new research shows that certain gene changes in the brain cells of people with this disorder and in older adults are alike. These changes appear to mess up the health of these synapses, which could lead to trouble with thinking and understanding.

The study looked really close at our genes—those tiny bits inside our cells that tell them what to do. The researchers checked more than a million cells from about 191 people.

What they found was quite something: in people with schizophrenia and in older adults, a group of genes called the Synaptic Neuron and Astrocyte Program, or SNAP for short, wasn't as active as it should be. It's like having a quiet helper when you really need them to speak up.

SNAP genes as a pathway to new therapies

Understanding SNAP is a big step. It helps us get why people with schizophrenia and older people can face similar thinking problems. And when we know the “why,” we can start thinking about “how” to help. This could mean new kinds of treatments to keep our synapses and brain cells fit, sort of like exercise for the brain!

Now, let's talk about those brain cells. Neurons are the stars, taking center stage in how we think and react. Astrocytes are like the behind-the-scenes crew, supporting those neurons. Both play their roles in SNAP.

When the neurons lower their activity of certain genes, astrocytes do the same with a different set of genes. They're all part of one big brain team, and their coordination is key.

Schizophrenia isn't just about having a tough time with reality

It's also about this quiet, sneaky problem with how we think and remember, and it's not something current meds can fix. Aging is something we all face, and it too can bring on these sneaky brain challenges.

This study isn't just a one-off thing. The researchers really dug in, looking at loads of brain tissue samples. They wanted to say a big "thank you" to all the people who gave their brains to science after they died. These donations are super important because they help others by letting us learn more about what's going on in our heads.

While SNAP is definitely something to watch, it's not everything. But it’s giving us clues on how we might one day help people tackle the mind challenges that come with schizophrenia and growing older.

This finding throws a new light on how we see aging and brain health in general. Sure, there’s a lot more to find out before SNAP can guide us to new treatments. Yet, this study is giving us puzzle pieces we didn't have before. It's like finding a map that could help us navigate through the mist of mental health and aging.