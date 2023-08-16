Covid variant EG.5 is making the rounds, experts share if we should be worried

Amidst several new hospitalizations in the US, a new COVID variant has emerged. The variant, which has been named COVID variant EG.5, has been conferred the title "variant of interest" by the World Health Organization, meaning its rates are exponentially growing. So, should we be worried about it?

Experts are of the opinion that we immediately need not be worried about the new COVID mutant, as the risk factor is not concerning.

Speaking on the same matter, WHO has announced that:

“The public health risk posed by EG.5 is evaluated as low at the global level.”

Reflecting the same opinion, Andrew Pekosz, a professor at Johns Hopkins University's Bloomberg School of Public Health, says:

“It’s a concern that it’s increasing, but it doesn’t look like something that’s vastly different from what’s already been circulating in the U.S. for the past three to four months."

What are the symptoms of the Eris COVID variant?

The symptoms of the Eris covid variant are pretty much the same as the previous ones (Image via Pexels/cottonbro studio)

The variation was first discovered in the United States in April 2023 after being discovered in China in February 2023.

Now that a new COVID variant is spreading, we should all be vigilant enough to detect its first signs so that immediate treatment can be sought. So, what are the symptoms of the Eris COVID-19 variant?

Some of the common symptoms of the Eris COVID-19 variant include cough (mostly dry), shortness of breath, fever, headache, fatigue, muscle aches, sore throat, and sometimes a lack of taste and smell. Since the symptoms of the virus remain the same, the treatment plan for cure also remains unchanged.

According to Dr. Andrew Pekosz, Eris does not appear to have any novel characteristics in terms of contagiousness or symptoms. Additionally, the possibility that it would result in a serious illness is also slim.

How long does Eris COVID last?

Experts haven't issued any separate guidelines for the new covid-19 variant yet (Image via Pexels/Matthias Groeneveld)

Experts have highlighted that the new COVID variant may be more transmissible than the previous ones. Moreover, they are also of the opinion that Eris is more capable of evading the effects of vaccination than any other variant of the virus. This, however, does not mean that it is more severe than the others.

Highlighting its risks, Dr. Eric Topol, executive vice president of Scripps Research in La Jolla, California, said,

"My main concern is for the people at high risk. The vaccines that they’ve had are too far removed from where the virus is right now and where it’s going."

Since the symptoms of the new COVID variant Eris have not changed much from the previous ones doing the rounds since the beginning, the duration of its stay in the human body has also remained unchanged.

Much like the previous strains of the virus, this one also demands that you isolate yourself and seek treatment for at least a week before you can get back to your normal life. In cases of serious illness due to the virus, hospitalization is recommended.

As already mentioned, there is no need to worry about the new COVID-19 variant at the moment. If things take a turn for the worse, we will definitely be informed about it beforehand.