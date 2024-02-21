Craving less screen? ‘Dorito theory’ could be your fix

Have you ever dug into a bag of Doritos, found yourself unable to stop, and later wondered why? This experience is quite common, and there's now a popular explanation circulating on TikTok called the 'Dorito Theory' that not only applies to snacking habits but also our screen time and relationships.

What's the 'Dorito Theory'?

Keeps us in loop (Image via Unsplash/ Alexander Shatov)

The 'Dorito Theory' suggests that certain activities, like munching on chips, are addictive because they offer immediate pleasure without lasting satisfaction. Think about it: eating a chip gives you a quick flavor hit, but the satisfaction doesn't last, leaving you wanting more. This theory extends beyond food to other parts of our lives, including scrolling through social media or staying in unfulfilling relationships.

Experts, even those who were unfamiliar with this specific term before, acknowledge that the idea has value. It reflects on why we sometimes find ourselves stuck in habits or situations that don't truly make us happy.

The trap of Instant gratification

Instant gratification is bad for health (Image via Unsplash/ William Krause)

The desire for quick satisfaction appears in many ways in our lives, like the thrill of getting likes on Instagram or matches on dating apps. However, these moments of happiness are short-lived. These habits can relate to various aspects of our lives, from our relationships to our jobs.

On the flip side, engaging with loved ones, forming deep connections, and experiencing genuine laughter provide meaningful joy that far outweighs the temporary pleasure of a 'like' or a chip.

Our worst habits are driven by the addictive nature of chasing the 'peak' experience. However, true satisfaction, unlike addiction, isn't something we can chase; it arises naturally, without anything to get hooked on.

How to break free from the 'Dorito' loop

Doomscrolling (Image via Unsplash/ Eyestetix Studio)

Moving away from these addictive patterns requires more than just understanding; it requires action. For those dealing with trauma or stuck in negative cycles, a combined approach of yoga, meditation, and therapy can help rewire the brain towards healthier, more fulfilling choices.

For instance, swapping the intense hit from unhealthy snacks or drama-fueled relationships for the quieter, more stable satisfaction of healthy meals and supportive connections can create lasting change. It's about retraining our brains to value the less sensational but ultimately more rewarding aspects of life.

So, if you find yourself reaching for your phone or a bag of Doritos out of habit, it might be time to pause and reflect. The 'Dorito Theory' not only explains why we gravitate towards certain behaviors but also offers insight into how we can break free and make healthier choices for our well-being.

The next time you catch yourself in a loop of reaching for quick hits of gratification, remember the 'Dorito Theory'. It could be the perfect cue to step back and find a more satisfying, healthier alternative.

Whether it's reducing screen time, pursuing fulfilling relationships, or changing how we snack, the theory offers an approach to consider what truly makes us happy in the long run.