Looking for the best cure for bedbug bites? Well, there are several natural ways to reduce inflammation and stop bedbug itching at home.

Bedbugs are small insects that can live in your clothing, furniture and other things at home and are usually active at night. Bedbug bites are mostly itchy with a dark colored spot at the center of the bite.

They lead to red and swollen skin and may also cause a burning sensation in the affected area. Sometimes, a bedbug bite can also lead to fluid-filled sores and blisters, which can cause infection and bleeding, if scratched.

The good news is that several things can be done at home to get relief from itchy and painful bedbug bites. Bedbug bite treatment at home can be achieved by using simple home-based ingredients like aloe vera or tea tree oil. Give them a try, and see how they work for you.

Cure for bedbug bites: Home remedies to try

Here are seven of them:

#1 Use an ice pack

Using an ice pack can soothe the bite. (Image via Freepik)

Using an ice pack is considered the best cure for bed bug bites. That’s because ice offers instant relief from redness, itching and swelling and provides great relaxation, bur the effect lasts for a while.

If you don’t have an ice pack, though, you can simply put a piece of ice cube on the bite to help increase blood flow in the area. To do this remedy, take a few pieces of ice cubes, and wrap them in a fresh cloth.

Place the pack on the affected area, and leave it for at least 10 minutes. Repeat a few times a day.

#2 Use aloe vera

Aloe vera has antimicrobial properties. (Image via Freepik/Racool_studio)

Using aloe vera on the affected area is also the best way to treat bed bug bites. The magical plant’s antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties can soothe the bite and reduce the burning sensation as well. Using aloe vera can reduce redness and irritation and speed up wound healing, too.

To do this remedy, wash the affected area with water, and apply fresh aloe to the affected site. You can also use aloe vera gel available commercially, but make sure it's natural and has no added color or fragrance.

#3 Use tea tree oil

Using tea tree oil is the best cure for bedbug bites. (Image via Pexels/Pixabay)

Tea tree oil is also a great cure for bedbug bites. It contains antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that can help reduce inflammation and soreness. Using it regularly can speed up your recovery and prevent scars as well.

To do this remedy, take a few drops of tea tree oil, and mix it with a carrier oil like coconut oil. Apply the mixture to the bite, and let it sit for a few minutes. Repeat, as needed, throughout the day.

#4 Use banana peels

Banana peels have a therapeutic effect. (Image via Pexels/SHVETS production)

Banana peels are loaded with essential compounds like polyphenols that are known to offer therapeutic effects on wounds, including insect bites, which makes them a great cure for bedbug bites, too.

To do this remedy, rub the inner side of the banana peel on the affected area, and repeat it thrice a day to get relief fast. Rubbing the peel will help reduce the burning sensation and also prevent itching.

#5 Apply toothpaste

Applying toothpaste is a great cure for bedbug bites. (Image via Freepik)

It sounds weird, but applying toothpaste is also considered an amazing cure for bedbug bites.

That’s because toothpaste contains menthol, which provides a cooling sensation to the wound. Applying toothpaste also reduces itching and prevents irritation that could lead to infections.

To do this remedy, apply any white toothpaste on the bite, and leave it for a few minutes. Wash it off with cold water, and repeat at least thrice a day.

#6 Rub some salt

Rubbing salt can reduce inflammation. (Image via Pexels/monicore)

Using salt is an effective cure for bedbug bites, as it can help reduce inflammation and prevent itching as well. It can provide quick relief from the burning sensation and reduce chances of infections, too.

To do this remedy, rub some salt on the affected area, and leave it for a few minutes. Repeat the remedy twice or thrice daily, as needed. Make sure you don’t rub it too aggressively, as that could cause bleeding and infection.

#7 Apply milk

Milk can reduce itchiness. (Image via Pexels/Pixabay)

Itchiness and irritation associated with bedbug bites can also be reduced by applying milk topically on the affected area. The proteins in milk can soothe inflammation and also prevent swelling and redness, making it an excellent cure for bedbug bites.

To do this remedy, apply milk on the bite using a cotton ball, and leave it for a few minutes. Repeat a few times daily till you get relief.

In most cases, the aforementioned home-based remedies are enough to cure bedbug bites. However, if you don’t get relief or your symptoms exacerbate, it’s always best to consult a doctor and go for medicated treatments.

Your doctor can prescribe some over-the-counter medications and ointments after determining your overall health condition.