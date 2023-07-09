Customer contracts HIV after receiving Vampire Facial at New Mexico spa

In a startling revelation, a recent HIV case has been connected to the trendy beauty treatment known as "vampire facials."

The New Mexico Department of Health reported that a patient contracted HIV after receiving a vampire facial at the now-closed VIP Spa in Albuquerque in 2018.

This shocking news has raised concerns about the potential health risks associated with certain beauty procedures.

What are vampire facials?

Microneedles are injected using the blood. (Image via Freepik)

During this facial treatment, a person's blood is drawn, and components of the blood are reinjected into the face using micro-needles.

This procedure has gained popularity due to its reported ability to reduce pore size and rejuvenate the skin, targeting concerns like fine lines.

The HIV case linked to this facial treatment was traced back to the VIP Spa in Albuquerque. The spa came under limelight in 2018 when state inspectors identified practices that could potentially spread blood-borne infections, including HIV, hepatitis B and hepatitis C.

The spa was promptly closed, but not before two other clients had already tested positive for HIV. It wasn't until recently that the patient's only self-reported risk exposure was found to be the ill-fated facial treatment they received at VIP Spa.

The link between Vampire Facials and HIV

Getting tested before any needle procedure on body is important (Image via Pexels/Towfiqu Barbhuiya )

In light of the disturbing development, the New Mexico Department of Health is urging former clients who had any type of injection-related service at VIP Spa to get tested for HIV, hepatitis B and hepatitis C.

Although over 100 clients were initially tested as part of the investigation in 2018 and 2019, health officials stress the importance of retesting for former VIP Spa clients, even if they previously tested negative.

The New Mexico Department of Health has revealed that they have identified additional HIV infections directly or indirectly associated with services provided at VIP Spa.

While the exact number of people who tested positive for HIV has not been disclosed, the department is actively investigating any potential connections and clarifications.

The vampire facial trend gained prominence in 2013 when Kim Kardashian famously posted an Instagram photo of herself undergoing the procedure at a different spa facility.

However, in recent years, Kim Kardashian has distanced herself from the treatment and spoken out against it. The aforementioned incident underscores the importance of conducting thorough research before trying any new beauty procedure.

