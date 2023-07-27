Daily spoonful of olive oil significantly reduces fatal dementia risk, suggests study

Mind-blowing research from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health suggest that adding more olive oil to your daily diet could dramatically lower the risk of dying from dementia.

Let's dive into these groundbreaking findings and explore the potential brain-boosting benefits of this liquid gold.

How is olive oil linked to dementia?

Hold on to your hats because this study is truly revolutionary. The brainiacs at Harvard analyzed health records and dietary habits of over 90,000 Americans for a whopping 30 years.

Those who enjoyed more than half a tablespoon of olive oil each day were found to be 28% less likely to face dementia-related death compared to those who turned up their noses at tge golden elixir. That's not all, though. Swapping out a teensy teaspoon of margarine or mayonnaise for olive oil every day cut the risk of fatal dementia by 8-14%

The experts are raving, and it's no wonder why. This research backs up what we've been hearing for ages – that vegetable oils, like olive oil, do wonders for the hearts and now, it seems, the brains, too.

Benefits of olive oil against dementia

Bursting with antioxidant goodness, olive oil might even have the power to penetrate the blood-brain barrier.

With dementia ranking as a major cause of death globally and no cure or proven prevention method currently available, this study brings hope. By adopting a healthier lifestyle and incorporating more olive oil in our daily diet, we might slow down the progression of Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia.

However, while the results are promising, more research is necessary to determine the exact amount of oil required to maximize its benefits. Thus, while olive oil shows tremendous potential, continued exploration and randomized controlled trials are essential to unlock its full power.