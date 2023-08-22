Dangers of flesh eating bacteria continues as death toll rises to 8 in US

Cases of death due to Vibrio vulnificus, commonly referred to as flesh-eating bacteria, are on the rise after it already claimed the lives of eight people in the United States. It has claimed at least five lives until now in Florida itself.

Vibrio vulnificus is a type of bacteria that is commonly found in raw or barely cooked seafood. Besides this, it can also be found in saltwater and brackish water, where it can enter the body via cuts, wounds, and scrapes.

Some experts attribute the rising numbers of people affected by this bacteria to adverse climate changes and the rising temperature of water bodies, particularly ocean waters. They are of the opinion that, in the absence of these favorable conditions, the death-causing bacteria wouldn't have been such a nuisance.

Keeping in mind the rising number of cases of the disease, health officials have issued a circular warning US residents to stay away from warm water bodies.

What are some of the symptoms of Vibrio vulnificus?

Some of the common symptoms of Vibrio vulnificus include vomiting, diarrhoea, and abdominal pain (Image via freepik/brgfx)

Some of the common symptoms of flesh-eating bacteria include vomiting, abdominal pain, nausea, and diarrhea. Besides this, if you have an open wound it can also cause skin infection.

People who have strong immune systems are less prone to suffering serious consequences of the disease, however, those who have weakened immune systems have high chances of facing grave consequences of the disease.

People with frail immune systems can experience symptoms like fever, chills, septic shock, blistering skin lesions, and decreased blood pressure.

How can the bacteria be dealt with?

Before consumption seafood items must be properly cooked to prevent Vibrio vulnificus infestation (Image via freepik/macrovector)

Since Vibrio vulnificus spreads via raw and uncooked food, precautions must be taken while consuming these food items. It is best that these items are avoided, and if that is not possible, they should at least be properly cooked before consumption.

As mentioned already, the government has been actively taking steps to spread the news of the outbreak so that fewer people are affected by it. This includes keeping away from warm water bodies for the time being until the disease subsides. Specifically for people who have open wounds and cuts, it's advisable that they stay away from such open water bodies.

Although approximately eight cases of the disease have been discovered so far, there are high chances of the numbers increasing if proper precautions are not taken. To make sure that the numbers don't increase, the necessary steps must be taken. Moreover, if any symptoms of the disease appear, it is advisable that you visit the doctor as soon as possible.