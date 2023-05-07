Dealing with uncomfortable menopause symptoms? Avoiding this food can provide relief, says expert

Menopause symptoms can be very uncomfortable. From anxiety and mood changes to weight gain, sleep issues and hot flashes, menopause comes with a variety of unavoidable symptoms.

And while there are several things you can do to deal with it, making certain changes in your diet, particularly ditching sugar, can be the best way to ease menopause symptoms.

According to Sue Camp, a functional medicine practitioner and registered nutritional therapist, cutting out sugar is the best thing women can do to keep menopause symptoms at bay.

Ditching sugar-based foods can help provide relief during menopause. (Photo via Pexels/Lucie Liz)

Menopause symptoms and sugar

During menopause, women generally like to snack on sugary and high-carb foods that can lead to a spike in blood sugar levels. During this period, as progesterone and estrogen reduce, it forces the cells to become more resistant to insulin, making the body work harder to regulate blood sugar levels.

This causes blood sugar levels to fluctuate, making women more susceptible to diseases such as heart problems, type 2 diabetes and cancer. It also impacts metabolism, thereby leading to weight gain and problems in fat distribution.

Also if you don’t want to experience hot flashes, ditching sugar might be the best thing you can do as high blood sugar has been linked to hot flashes. In fact, according to some studies, it can even increase the intensity and number of hot flashes you get.

"Women should eat healthy fats and enough protein to manage menopause symptoms" – Sue Camp

According to Sue Camp, women should eat enough protein, healthy fats and lots of vegetables and fruits to get enough fibre.

She suggests that women should eat away from their desks and screens and should eat slowly and chew more. They should be present and grateful, as all this will help the digestive system to function more efficiently and will also help in the proper assimilation of nutrients.

Women should eat healthy fats and vegetables during menopause. (Photo via Pexels/Anna Guerrero)

Phytoestrogen foods can help with painful symptoms

Phytoestrogen foods are basically plant-based substances that help bind the oestrogen receptors. According to Sue Camp, these foods can have an effect on hormones and help balance them.

Some phytoestrogen foods that women should include in their diet to ease menopause symptoms include chickpeas, lentils, flaxseeds, soy beans, etc.

Apart from these, certain cruciferous vegetables can also help break down oestrogen and help manage menopause symptoms. These include cauliflower, broccoli, radishes, cabbages and kale.

Caffeine and alcohol must be avoided

To ease symptoms of menopause, it’s also important to limit your alcohol and caffeine intake. Several studies have shown that alcohol and caffeine can trigger symptoms like hot flashes and make the menopausal phase even more unbearable. They are both also considered sleep disruptors, meaning they can lead to sleeping problems in women going through menopause.

Although there are some positive benefits of caffeine, Sue Camp recommends no more than three cups of coffee per day.

Other foods that can be added to a menopause diet include:

dairy products such as yogurt, milk, and cheese

omega-3 fatty acid foods such as chia seeds, salmons, mackerels, anchovies, flax seeds, hemp seeds

whole grain foods such as brown rice, quinoa, barley, and rye

Yogurt and other dairy items must be included in menopause diet. (Photo via Pexels/Life Of Pix)

All these simple changes to your menopause diet can definitely help manage your condition more efficiently, and most importantly, help alleviate menopause symptoms. They can make this important phase in your life much easier and bearable.

