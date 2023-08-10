Death cap mushrooms: A mushroom that can literally kill you

As the name suggests you might have guessed the impact of death cap mushrooms upon consumption. They are one of the most toxic mushroom species which is held responsible for the majority of mushroom poisoning deaths worldwide. The best thing that you can do to save yourself is to stay away from them.

There are no visible symptoms of poisoning until several hours of consumption have passed, and by that time, it is too late to take a step. Without immediate professional medical assistance, it is quite hard to keep the poisoned person alive. So it is always advised by top healthcare professionals to stay miles away from these deadly mushrooms.

What are death cap mushrooms?

Death cap mushrooms (image via Getty Images)

Scientifically called Amanita phalloides, these are dangerous and potentially deadly mushrooms. It has a pale greenish to yellowish cap, a white stem, and a cup-like structure at the bottom of the stem. It can easily be mistaken for safe mushrooms because it looks similar.

The really harmful stuff in these mushrooms is called amatoxins. They're super tough and can even handle the heat. These amatoxins attack the liver and kidneys, messing up how they make proteins. This causes severe damage to these organs and can lead to death.

How to identify death cap mushrooms?

These deadly mushrooms flourish in temperate regions across North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. They form mutual partnerships with trees, notably deciduous types like oaks and beeches, as well as conifers like pines and spruces. Often found in wooded areas and forest clearings, they thrive in rich, well-drained soil.

Death cap mushrooms (image via Getty Images)

Fruitful during the fall, they pose a risk due to their resemblance to edible mushrooms. Proper identification is crucial to avoid poisoning, especially since they can be encountered in various global locations. Here are the points to identify:

Cap: Pale green to yellowish, smooth, and convex, usually 5-15 cm (2-6 inches) in diameter. Often has remnants of a veil around the edges.

Gills: White, closely spaced, and free from the stem, attaching to the cap.

Stem: White with a delicate, skirt-like ring (annulus) midway. Often has a bulbous base with a cup-like volva.

Odor: Typically mild, unlike strong-smelling mushrooms.

Spore print: Obtain a spore print by placing the cap gills down on paper; the spore print of death caps is white.

How does death cap mushrooms kill you?

Absorption: Upon consumption of the deadly mushroom, the amatoxins are ingested along with it. They are absorbed into the bloodstream by the digestive tract.

Death cap mushrooms (image via Getty Images)

Targeting organs: The amatoxins have a special affinity for liver cells. They interfere with the normal functioning of these cells and disrupt the process of protein synthesis, which is crucial for the body's functions.

Liver damage: As the toxins attack the liver cells, they cause severe damage to the organ's structure and function. This damage can lead to inflammation and disruption of vital liver processes.

Kidney impact: The amatoxins can also affect the kidneys, leading to impairment of their filtering and waste removal functions.

Delayed symptoms: Symptoms of poisoning may not appear until several hours after ingestion, which can lead to delayed med

Death cap mushrooms (image via Getty Images)

ical attention.

Organ failure: As the liver and kidneys suffer damage and become unable to perform their critical functions, the body experiences organ failure.

Potentially fatal outcome: If left untreated, the combination of liver and kidney failure can be fatal. The body's inability to eliminate waste products and maintain essential bodily functions leads to a cascade of health complications.

How fast can the toxins kill you?

Initial latency: After consuming death cap mushrooms, there is an initial period where no symptoms may be apparent which can last anywhere from 6 to 12 hours or even longer.

Gastrointestinal phase: The first noticeable symptoms often involve the gastrointestinal system, including nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and abdominal pain, these symptoms appear after 6 to 12 hours of consumption but can vary.

Death cap mushrooms (image via Getty Images)

Temporary improvement: After the initial gastrointestinal symptoms, there might be a temporary improvement in how the affected person feels. This "honeymoon period" can give a false sense of recovery and may last for 1 to 2 days.

Liver and kidney damage: The more severe and life-threatening phase occurs next. Around 48 to 72 hours after ingestion, symptoms of liver and kidney damage start to appear, such as jaundice (yellowing of the skin and eyes), dark urine, and signs of organ failure.

The progression from initial symptoms to severe organ damage can be smooth, especially in cases with a large dose of toxins ingested and if it is left untreated, death can occur within 4 to 7 days after consumption.