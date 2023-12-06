Denise Austin flaunts her toned body in latest ‘Then and Now’ Instagram Pictures

In the 1980s and 1990s, Denise Austin rose to fame as a fitness and health celebrity thanks to her iconic VHS exercise tapes and her popular television series, Getting Fit with Denise Austin. Decades later, the 66-year-old fitness model is honoring her strength on Instagram by sharing "then and now" photos next to each other from the 1990s.

Austin can be seen posing on the beach in the photos, wearing the same red, high-cut bathing suit from 30 years earlier, along with black socks and white sneakers. Austin has a broad smile on her face and is holding a set of light handweights in both pictures.

The caption read,

“Then and now!!!!! What a fun #ThrowbackThursday to look back on from my exercise TV show.”

“Love your workouts and your positive attitude”: Fans shower love on Denise Austin’s fitness journey

Denise Austin discusses "longevity" and her methods for obtaining it frequently. Although she often posts positive, energetic workout videos on Instagram, there's more to how she feels and looks her best at 66. Her health ideas and tactics are worth following. From sharing old photos to sharing her experience walking the Sports Illustrated runway with her daughter, Katie Austin, Austin has 364k following on Instagram.

Fans were stunned by the fitness instructor’s photos.

Here are some of the comments:

Fans reacted to Denise's Instagram post. (Image via Instagram/ @deniseaustin)

Some people regarded Denise's workout as an inspiration, and others praised her for her "beautiful" looks.

Fans praised Denise's fitness journey. (Image via Instagram/ @deniseaustin)

People praised Denise for her looks and fitness. (Image via Instagram/ @deniseaustin)

This is not the first time that Denise Austin has shared "Then and Now" pictures on Instagram. Back in May 2023, she shared a similar post in which she was wearing a pink bikini in both photos.

How does Denise Austin maintain her toned body?

Denis Austin's enthusiasm for fitness has been as contagious as ever since the 80s. Her dependable workout routines have withstood the test of time and continue to be an essential component of her lifelong dedication to health.

Austin reveals her favorite ways to stay active, such as simple fitness routines for women over 50, cardio exercises that burn fat, and more, on Instagram to inspire others.

In an interview with Prevention in May 2023, Denise talked about balance and said,

"I also drink coffee and a glass of wine, and I’m a true believer in balance and always have been. I believe in eating good foods and always have—eat well 80% of the time and have your treats 20% of the time. And that has been my philosophy."

In the interview, Austin explained,

"I do honestly think that I stay positive mainly because I am really grateful for life. I really feel blessed and fortunate so that helps me."

Emphasizing the posture, Austin said,

"Posture is the key to keeping young, and then keeping your muscles strong, which is really important as we age for women."

Viewers enjoy watching Austin as she ages and sees her finest life unfold.