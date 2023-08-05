Depression and Rheumatoid Arthritis: Psychological impact of a chronic autoimmune disorder

Rheumatoid Arthritis and Depression have been linked together. This connection is yet again a testimony to the close interaction between physical health and mental health. If you have come across the term rheumatoid arthritis, you may recognize it as a condition that affects your joints. Think of our joints as the screws in a system. Once the screws start deteriorating, it can cause disruption in the entire system, causing pain and discomfort.

Major Depressive Disorder is a mood disorder characterized by persistent feelings of hopelessness, helplessness, and low mood. It seems like a black cloud that doesn't leave the individual over time. Both of these conditions significantly impact a person's quality of life. What is the connection between these two? Does one cause the other?

As we come closer to our understanding of physical and mental health, new findings have emerged. (Image via Vecteezy/ YES studio)

Is there a link between Rheumatoid Arthritis and Depression?

Both the conditions are chronic in nature and can significantly impact everyday functioning. (Image via Vecteezy/ Puwadol)

Can arthritis cause depression? Or does depression cause arthritis? Chronic physical conditions influence your mood and thought processes. There can be multiple triggers for developing mental health issues. The pain and discomfort caused by joint pain can lead to frustration and agitation. In addition, limited mobility can make an individual feel that they are not functioning completely.

It is important to note that any impairment in your physical health leads to impairments in your everyday life. What seemed easy to do some time ago becomes difficult for you to perform daily activities. Arthritis also leads to a sense of isolation and loss of purpose, which are associated with symptoms of depression. Basic chores like maintaining hygiene become difficult for individuals with arthritis.

As you may imagine, anyone who finds it difficult to fulfill basic functions may feel an overwhelming sense of failure. They may have to depend on others for their everyday needs, making them feel even more hopeless.

Arthritis can make you feel frustrated and hopeless about the pain and limited mobility. (Image via Vecteezy/ Piyawat)

Chronic inflammation has also been linked to the development of MDD. Any internal disturbance can lead to changes in your mood. However, there is no single link between them. Dealing with these naturally takes a toll on your mental well-being. It discourages and demotivates you from taking action for yourself.

As one of the lines of treatment, medication is used for temporary pain relief. However, these can also influence how you feel and think about yourself. While there are some connections between Depression and Arthritis, not all symptoms may manifest in the same manner. Chronic pain can impact your daily life.

Treatment for Depression and Rheumatoid Arthritis

Treatment for Arthritis and Depression is not simple, but can definitely happen. (Image via Vecteezy/ YES studio)

We now recognize that one of the best ways to go about treatment is through an integrated approach. Since it is now established that they are closely linked together, a holistic approach is essential for the best results. In essence, it is recommended that a rheumatologist and mental health professional work collaboratively on your welfare. Most professionals spend time taking you through the signs and symptoms of your condition.

Learning stress-reduction techniques such as relaxation tools, deep breathing, and meditation can help manage both physical and emotional symptoms. It is essential to know about the relationship between the two conditions and continually educate yourself on the symptoms and treatment processes. Most importantly, if you are experiencing any of these conditions, you must prioritize your self-care.

Try to engage in physical activity as much as you can. While your comfort is essential, it is important to keep in mind that you may have to push yourself to keep self-care up. Joining support groups can enhance your sense of support. You are not the only one who may be going through these conditions and who would want to share their thoughts and emotions.

Depression and arthritis are connected to each other or are correlated to each other. However, they don't share a causal relationship. This means that individuals who experience depression may not necessarily experience joint pain. Similarly, a person with arthritis may not necessarily experience a mood disorder.

If you are experiencing either of these, then it may be a good idea to seek professional help. You don't have to experience these alone, and more importantly, there is increased attention being paid to enhancing health services. Even with a diagnosis of depression and arthritis, you can learn to live a better life.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments section below.