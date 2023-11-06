Derek Lunsford's workout routine that made him Mr Olympia 2023

In the pantheon of bodybuilding legends, a new titan has emerged with the crowning of Derek Lunsford as the 2023 Mr. Olympia. His triumph not only etches his name into the annals of the sport’s history but also signifies a groundbreaking moment, as he becomes the first ever to win both the prestigious 212 and open categories.

This victory, secured through an electrifying display of muscular prowess and symmetry, is a testament to Lunsford’s rigorous and meticulously crafted workout regimen. As the fitness world buzzes with the news of his remarkable win, there is a burgeoning curiosity about the training principles and routines that propelled Lunsford to the pinnacle of professional bodybuilding.

His ascent to the Mr. Olympia throne is a story of relentless dedication, strategic training, and the execution of a workout routine designed for champions.

So, let's delve into the workout routine of the champion. All these workouts are taken from his YouTube channel itself, so it is purely authentic.

Derek Lunsford's Olympia-winning workout routine

Derek Lunsford (Image via Instagram/@dereklunsford_)

Chest:

Plate-Loaded Incline Chest Press: 4 sets of 8-12 reps Incline Dumbbell Bench Press: 4 sets of 10-13 reps Low-to-High Cable Flye: 3 sets of 12-15 reps Seated Cable Flye: 3 sets until failure (full-range to partial reps)

Back:

Lat Pulldowns (MAG Grip): 4 sets of 10-15 reps Barbell Rows (Overhand Grip): 4 sets of 10-12 reps Machine Seated Unilateral Rows: 3 sets of 12 reps per side Machine Chest-Supported Rows: 3 sets of 10-12 reps Straight-Arm Cable Pushdowns (Rope Attachment): 3 sets of 12-15 reps

Shoulders:

Dumbbell Lateral Raise: 4 sets of 15-20 reps Seated Dumbbell Shoulder Press: 4 sets of 10-12 reps Cable Upright Row: 3 sets of 12 reps Face-Pull: 3 sets of 15 reps

Legs (Quad Focus):

Barbell Squats: 4 sets of 8-10 reps Leg Press: 4 sets of 12 reps Walking Lunges: 3 sets of 10 reps per leg Leg Extension: 3 sets of 15 reps

Legs (Hamstrings and Glutes Focus):

Derek Lunsford (Image via Instagram/@dereklunsford_)

Romanian Deadlifts: 4 sets of 8-10 reps Lying Leg Curls: 4 sets of 12 reps Glute Bridge: 3 sets of 15 reps Seated Leg Curl: 3 sets of 15 reps

Arms:

Barbell Curl: 4 sets of 10-12 reps Triceps Dips: 4 sets until failure Hammer Curls: 3 sets of 12 reps Overhead Triceps Extension: 3 sets of 12 reps

Abs:

Weighted Decline Crunch: 3 sets of 15-20 reps Incline Leg Raises: 3 sets until failure Cable Crunch: 3 sets of 12 reps Lying Leg Lift: 3 sets of 15 reps

Diet and Rest: The Cornerstones of a Champion’s Regimen

Beyond the grueling workouts that shape the muscles of a bodybuilder like Derek Lunsford, diet and rest stand as the foundational pillars supporting his monumental success. Achieving such an esteemed title requires more than just relentless training; it demands a comprehensive lifestyle approach where nutrition and recovery are just as critical as the lifts themselves.

Lunsford's diet is meticulously tuned to ensure that his body receives the optimal balance of macronutrients needed for muscle growth and energy. A high protein intake is crucial for repairing and building the muscle fibers torn during intense training sessions.

Carbohydrates are strategically timed to provide energy for workouts and to assist with muscle recovery post-training, while healthy fats are included to support hormone function and overall health.

Derek Lunsford (Image via Instagram/@dereklunsford_)

Each meal is carefully composed to align with his training demands, often eating multiple small meals throughout the day to keep his metabolism firing and to provide a constant supply of nutrients to his recovering muscles. Hydration is also a key component, as water plays a vital role in nutrient transport and muscle function.

Rest and sleep are where the real magic of muscle-building happens. It's during these periods of deep sleep that the body goes into overdrive to repair the micro-tears caused by weightlifting.

Derek Lunsford's Mr. Olympia win epitomizes the profound impact of harmonizing rigorous training, precise nutrition, and restorative rest to sculpt a world-class, championship-winning bodybuilding physique.