Did Huw Edwards suffer from mental health issues? BBC presenter's alleged secret comes to light

News of Huw Edwards' hospitalization for severe mental health issues has been making headlines, following allegations of a payment made by the BBC presenter for sexually explicit images.

This situation has brought to light Edwards' decades-long struggle with depression, something he has spoken about publicly.

Huw Edwards' 20-year struggle with mental illness

Documentary about his 20-year mental health struggle (Image via Google)

In a documentary aired last year by Welsh broadcasting channel S4C, Huw Edwards spoke openly about his personal battles with mental health, particularly severe depression. He said that he has been bedridden by the condition since at least 2002.

Edwards spoke of how he would wake up with a feeling of dread that he couldn't explain, that he didn't want to get out of bed or go to work, and how difficult it was to maintain a public image under these circumstances.

Speaking candidly about his struggles, Edwards has become a mental health advocate and shown that anyone can suffer from this condition, regardless of their profession.

In his documentary, he talks about how he found boxing as a release from depression. He says that it gives him relaxation and helps him find calmness. He also explains how mental health affects his physical condition.

Current situation

He's facing serious allegations (Image via Google)

Edwards has been in the news after allegations that he had paid a young person for explicit images. His wife, Vicky Flind, confirmed his identity as the BBC presenter facing these allegations.

Vicky explained that her husband is undergoing in-patient care for severe mental health issues, as well as addressing the recent allegations. She also expressed her concern for the privacy of the family and others involved in the distressing situation.

The news of these allegations has clearly brought back old memories for Edwards, exacerbating his ongoing battle with depression.

In her statement, Vicky Flind said that Huw Edwards underwent a serious episode in recent days due to the allegations and that the family's priority is on ensuring his well-being and recovery.