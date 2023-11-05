Did Jeremy Buendia compete in Mr Olympia 2023? Status Explained

Jeremy Buendia is a prominent figure in the world of competitive bodybuilding. He won his first Mr. Olympia title in his early 20s. Since then, he has gained a massive fan following due to his success in the Men’s Physique division.

Buendia’s journey has truly been a remarkable one. Not only did he bag numerous achievements with his exceptional physique, but also made his way through personal challenges like mental health struggles and physical injuries, due to which he was on a five-year-long break from the Mr. Olympia stage.

But his triumphant return to Mr. Olympia 2023 has been a topic of immense speculation and excitement among bodybuilding enthusiasts.

Jeremy Buendia’s Comeback to Mr. Olympia 2023

Jeremy Buendia participated in Mr. Olympia after 5 years (Image by Master1305 on Freepik)

After five years of coping with mental and physical challenges that kept him off the stage, Jeremy Buendia has finally made a comeback to the stage of Mr. Olympia this year. His fans and well-wishers have been waiting for this moment for a long time now.

In the individual posing round, the audience and judges were astonished to see Jeremy Buendia’s amped-up physique. He seemed bigger and bulkier than before, sending the message that he worked hard during his break to give his best in this year’s Mr. Olympia competition.

The most amazing thing to happen was Jeremy Buendia bagging his place in the first callout itself, alongside Erin Banks, Brandon Hendrickson, Ryan Terry, and Emmanuel Hunter, among others.

Many people gave negative feedback about Jeremy and told him that he is not capable of participating in high-level competitions like Mr. Olympia anymore. But, he proved that he deserves this place since he has worked so hard to be here.

Obstacles in Jeremy Buendia’s Journey

Jeremy Buendia faced numerous challenges on his way (Image by Freepik on Freepik)

In the press conference for Mr. Olympia 2023, Jeremy Buendia highlighted his past struggles with making poor choices in life and finding himself in a slump of mental and physical health issues.

Talking about what motivated him to re-enter Mr. Olympia this year, Buendia said:

“When my daughter was born, I was not the man that I needed to be for my family. Those are some of the things that opened my eyes to the reality of where I was at my life and what I had to do in order to be the man I needed to be. And, one of the biggest things that helped bring me around and get me out of that hole was reestablishing my relationship and my faith in our Lord and Savior Jesus.”

He shared how he initially doubted his decision to return to the prestigious stage of Mr. Olympia, because of his body which had endured its share of injuries and all the negative comments he had been receiving about himself. But keeping faith in himself and the hope to be a better person is what kept him going.

Even though Jeremy Buendia did not win the title of Mr. Olympia this year, he has shown a great transformation both physically and mentally. In his interview, he claims that he is in the best spot he has been in his entire life. His journey is inspiring for many bodybuilders around the world.