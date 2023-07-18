Different Types of Teas to Kick-Start Your Morning

You can choose from different types of tea to kick off your morning routine. Sipping on a cup of tea in the morning is the best start to the day as it sets and refreshes the mood for the whole day. However, to prevent your mornings from being monotonous, you can choose from hot or cold types based on your preferences for the day.

Different types of teas offer different ranges of benefits. Read on to discover the best options to brew in the morning.

Different Types of Teas for a Perfect Morning

What better way to start the day than with a reviving cup of tea in the mornings, setting the tone for the day? Tea offers a wonderful alternative with a variety of flavors and health advantages. Here’s a list of different varieties of tea to choose from:

1) Green tea

Green tea tops the list when picking different types of tea. It is rich in antioxidants and contains just the right amount of caffeine to give you a subtle lift without the jitters. Green tea is renowned for its energizing flavor and numerous health advantages.

Green tea is rich in antioxidants. (Image via Pexels/ Maria Tyutina)

It is excellent for lowering cholesterol, lowering the risk of cancer, and enhancing cognitive function due to its mild flavor and high antioxidant content. Given that it has less caffeine than coffee, green tea is a fantastic alternative for folks who are concerned about their caffeine intake.

Green tea also lessens frequent hunger pangs, which can aid in weight loss. Those who want to lose weight find it helpful to lose a few pounds. Additionally, it is a calming and helpful tea for upset stomachs.

2) Black tea

It is easy to overlook black tea with the different types of teas that are currently more popular in the market. However, this tea hasn't been a worldwide favorite for centuries without a good cause.

Different types of teas to start your day- Black tea. (Image via Pexels/ Lisa Fotios)

Black tea can satisfy your morning caffeine craving without giving you the jitters or overstimulating you. Additionally, studies on black tea have shown that it has a lot of health advantages, such as lowering bad cholesterol, boosting the immune system, and lowering blood sugar.

3) Oolong tea

The amount of caffeine in oolong tea is comparable to that in green tea. Again, this is beneficial for folks who do not drink a lot of coffee and seek advantages other than the morning buzz. Due to its ability to speed up your metabolism, oolong tea can be an excellent beverage to begin your daily routine.

Oolong tea can be included in the different types of teas to start your day. (Image via Pexels/ Mareefe)

In turn, this accelerated metabolism promotes weight loss, facilitates digestion, decreases cholesterol, and aids in maintaining steady blood sugar levels throughout the day.

In addition, oolong tea contributes significantly to preserving mental clarity, making it a fantastic choice for your morning cup of tea.

4) Yerba mate

The yerba mate plant's leaves are used to make the well-known beverage yerba mate tea, which is popular throughout South America. The first time you drink yerba mate tea, it may taste a little bit bitter. You might try adding some sugar or honey to it to improve the flavor or eliminate the bitterness.

Yerba mate is a popular tea from South America. (Image via Pexels/ Los Muertos Crew)

Caffeine and other stimulants included in yerba mate can help you have more energy and focus.

Antioxidants and caffeine included in yerba mate tea are beneficial to your health. According to certain research, yerba mate may aid in reducing bodily inflammation and enhancing digestion. It is so popular among those who require tea for an upset stomach.

5) Licorice root tea

Another energizing excellent morning tea in the list of different types of teas is licorice root tea. This tea, which has a taste similar to black licorice, is usually blended with caffeine and other herbal teas to soften the strong flavor.

Licorice root tea helps in increasing energy levels for the day. (Image via Unsplash/ Miti)

Licorice tea contains adaptogens, which are substances that help to alter the synthesis of hormones. It increases energy and blood flow by igniting the adrenal glands.

Remember that everyone has different tastes when you start your morning tea journey, and don't be afraid to try different types of teas to find the ones that will make you feel the most energized.