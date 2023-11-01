Do Halloween contact lenses hurt? Expert warns about infection

Halloween contact lenses are one of the most popular items when it comes to costumes and makeup accessories. Whether you are planning to dress like Barbie or any superhero, contact lenses can give you a surreal look on the holiday.

However, Roshni Patel, an optometrist at Lenstore, UK, expressed concerns about the safety of Halloween contact lenses in an interview with the Mirror. She said:

"It may be tempting to buy cheap lenses but they’re often particularly damaging ‘circle lenses’ which sit on the cornea and cover your sclera. These can increase your chances of corneal scratches and damage, leading to unwanted infections."

Do Halloween contact lenses hurt and cause infections?

Contact lenses are quite popular for Halloween makeup (Image via Unsplash/Robert Zunikoff)

Colored contact lenses come in various price ranges. Cheap ones are often made of bad-quality materials and can damage the cornea of the eyes. Their shape can increase the chances of corneal scratches and damage.

Patel added:

"Whilst you may be able to find some cheap colored contact lenses online, it’s essential to consult your optician to determine the best Halloween contact lenses for you, as, without the correct prescription, you can cause damage to your eyes.

"If you already wear contact lenses and have a prescription, you can easily add your base curve and diameter measurements to a contact lens retailer's website. This way, the contacts will feel comfortable on your eye, and you’ll avoid the risk of damage."

People who are looking for contact lenses are recommended to go for trusted and established brands for safety and quality. In case any irritation is felt, one should stop wearing them immediately.

Precautions to follow

Patel also recommends washing and drying hands properly before putting on the lenses. The ocular prosthetic devices should always be stored in a contact lens solution. This process prevents any contamination and infection. Overuse of contact lenses might cause corneal neovascularization by cutting the oxygen supply.

Contact lenses must never be shared with any other person to prevent infection. Damaged or torn contact lenses must not be worn to prevent eye pain or damage.

Halloween contact lenses should be worn before putting makeup on. This is because the makeup materials might cause eye inflammation and pain.

Hygiene and cleanliness are essential to prevent infections. Clean and store the Halloween contact lenses after use.

