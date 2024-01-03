Does chamomile tea make you sleepy? All you need to know

Known for its numerous health benefits, chamomile tea is a popular drink. Its calming and healing properties have found use in herbal medicine for years.

Brew chamomile for helpful sleep support, immune system boosting and stress relief. Its organic, sweet, floral taste is easy to love and simpler to prepare.

For sleep promotion, a relaxing evening routine is key. Often, people opt for a tranquil, hot, caffeine-free tea before bedtime.

Chamomile tea fits perfectly. It induces sleepiness and can help you drift off quickly.

Does chamomile tea make you sleepy?

Many of us would like to sleep better, especially if it can be accomplished by natural means such as drinking a warm, calming herbal tea before bed.

Because heat has been shown to make people drowsy, sipping hot liquids ought to be a part of a peaceful nighttime routine.

Chamomile's chemical components, lack of caffeine, and appetite-suppressing properties make it an ideal pre-sleep treat.

Chamomile tea is a choice, after dinner or before bed. It has a history of use and is appreciated for its calming properties and delightful, earthy floral taste.

For generations, people have relied on chamomile tea to relax and improve sleep. The gentle soothing effects of chamomile make it an excellent choice for promoting sleep.

A hot beverage before bedtime can aid in unwinding and a lowering of blood pressure as you get ready for sleep.

Chamomile can help enhance sleep quality once you fall asleep, so you wake up relaxed and rejuvenated. Because of its molecular makeup, chamomile is extremely good at making you sleepy.

The plant extract includes apigenin, a chemical component that causes sleepiness in the brain by binding to GABA receptors.

Chamomile may potentially have CNS depressive effects and act as a mild anticonvulsant in epileptic individuals.

Combining chamomile with lavender tea is beneficial for new parents suffering from sleep deprivation. Chamomile tea consumption by postpartum women has also been demonstrated to improve symptoms of depression, a prevalent cause of sleepiness.

Drinking the beverage before bedtime may also provide various health benefits, such as improved digestion, relief from menstrual cramps, assistance when you're sick, an immune boost, or assistance to individuals with diabetes.

Furthermore, the process of brewing the tea—heating the water, steeping, and smelling the aroma—may be calming and help you sleep better.

Side effects of chamomile tea

It is, however, important to know the side effects:

1) May trigger allergies

People who have a history of allergies, such as allergic rhinitis, which is a seasonal condition (stuffy nose caused by allergens), or asthma, can get conjunctivitis as well as swelling of the eyes after using chamomile eye drops or drinking chamomile tea.

2) Nausea

Too much of anything is not a good idea, especially when it comes to your dietary goals.

Consuming chamomile tea in moderation is beneficial to health, but excessive drinking can result in side effects like dizziness and nausea, particularly if the tea includes high quantities of chamomile.

3) Reactions with other medicines

When combined with other sleep-inducing medicines, this effect can be exacerbated. Before using chamomile alongside a napping pill, narcotic pain reliever, muscle relaxer, or medication for depression, anxiety, or seizures, see your doctor.

Not every tea is a suitable choice before going to bed. Caffeine-containing teas, such as black tea, white tea, and green tea, are better suited for the morning schedule than your nighttime routine. Evenings are great for caffeine-free choices like chamomile.