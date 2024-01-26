Does a closed or open lid during toilet flushing make any difference? Know what the new study says

Closing the toilet lid before toilet flushing is said to stop the spread of all germs by containing any mist from the flush in the bowl. A recent study, however, disproves that theory by demonstrating that, whether the toilet lid is up or down, microscopic virus particles move to a variety of bathroom surfaces while flushing.

The American Journal of Infection Control published a report by researchers from the University of Arizona and Reckitt Benckiser LLC, the manufacturer of the disinfectant used in the study.

Senior researcher, Charles Gerba said to USA Today,

“With results showing that closing toilet lids has no meaningful impact on preventing the spread of viral particles, our study highlights the importance of regular disinfection of toilets to reduce contamination and prevent the spread of viruses.”

He continued,

"All that air when you flush goes somewhere, and it carries the viruses that are in the toilet bowl out of it."

How was the study conducted?

Toilet flushing study was conducted at public office buildings. (Image via Unsplash/ Giorgio Trovato)

Gerba's team examined the restrooms in a residential house and a public office building. The public lavatory included a pressurized water line for flushing and was tankless, enclosed within a cubicle. There was a tank in the tiny bathroom of the home toilet.

Researchers at Reckitt Benckiser, an English consumer goods company that sells products like Lysol, were part of the team. The toilets were filled with viral particles and flushed, and contamination on the toilet and adjacent lavatory surfaces was detected a minute later by the study's organizers.

The study concluded every time cleaning or toilet flushing, you must use a brush and chemicals that kill germs. Next, give yourself a hand wash.

What did the earlier studies say about toilet flushing?

Experts suggest keeping belongings away from the toilet. (Image via Unsplash/ Filmreal Studio)

Prior studies have indicated that a closed lid minimizes the exposure of bacterial contamination on adjacent surfaces, and scientists have worked to increase public awareness of the way lidless toilets can release a plume of germs into public restrooms. However, Gerba's team discovered that there wasn't much of a difference when they investigated whether the same was true for smaller virus particles in domestic restrooms.

Proper way of toilet flushing

The study discovered that the best method to stop the transmission of germs is to disinfect the toilet, toilet water, and surrounding surfaces, rather than worrying about keeping the toilet closed.

The experts discovered that cleaning the toilet bowl with a brush and a disinfectant containing hydrochloric acid left the bathroom cleaner. The experts advise against using your phone in the bathroom and keeping items like cosmetics and toothbrushes out in the open to keep both you and your belongings clean.