Chia seeds can prove to be your best friend in a lot of ways, especially if you're trying to lose weight. They're used in many different smoothies and puddings, and they also give your boring oats a fun texture.

These seeds are jam-packed with a plethora of nutritional and health benefits, which is why they're a popular choice for many people all around the world. They are also linked with reducing risk factors related to heart diseases, cancer, and type 2 diabetes, which makes them enormously beneficial for overall well-being.

These tiny seeds are also loaded with fibre, which is great for your gut health. It also improves immunity, regulates body temperature, and enhances blood flow. Yet, there are several disadvantages associated with their consumption that you should be aware of, in order to make an informed decision about your nutritional needs.

Disadvantages of Having Too Much Chia Seeds

1) Digestive Discomfort

Chia seeds are exceptionally high in fibre, and consuming an excessive amount might cause stomach distress. Bloating, gas, abdominal pain, and even diarrhoea are all possible issues that can be caused by consuming too much chia seeds.

The body needs time to adjust to high-fiber foods, and consuming a lot of it, in a shorter duration, can cause an upset stomach.

Downsides of having too much of these seeds (Image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Andrea Piacquadio)

2) Dehydration

It also causes dehydration as these seeds have a ten-fold water absorption capacity. While this feature may help keep you hydrated, excessive usage without enough fluid intake might make you dehydrated. Chia has the ability to absorb water from the gastrointestinal tract, which could lead to dehydration and constipation.

Disadvantages of these seeds (Image sourced via Pexels / C P hoto by PixaBay)

3) Nutrional Imbalance

Contrary to what we believe, chia can also create a nutritional imbalance if you consume an excess amount of it. Consuming heaps of these seeds may lead to the body being deprived of other necessary nutrients that are crucial for general health.

Nutrient imbalance can be caused by it (Image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Alex Green)

4) Choking

Chia seeds are very tiny in size, hence when you're having them, make sure to chew and swallow them carefully. These seeds, when drowned in water, transforms itself into a thick gel because they absorb approximately 10 times its weight.

Thus, eating these seeds dry and washing them down with water can prove to be extremely dangerous, as the seeds can enlarge while going down your esophagus and can cause a blockage.

It can cause choking (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Luz Fuertes)

5) Allergy

Although it is not very common, a lot of people can still experience an allergic reaction to chia seeds.

The symptoms may include diarrhea, itching on the lips, and much more. In extreme conditions, food allergies can even lead to a life threatening situation by causes tightness in the chest, and breathing difficulties.

Allergies caused by these seeds (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Cotton Bro)

6) Diabetes

Due to its high fibre content, these seeds might lower blood sugar levels of a person. If a person with low sugar levels consumes too much chia seeds, it may contribute to even lower sugar levels, because the fibre content slows down the absorption of sugar in the gut.

Hence, before taking these seeds in large amounts, you should consult with your doctor to make sure your insulin dosage and chia seeds work together in harmony.

Chia seeds may lower blood sugar levels (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Polina)

7) High Calorie

Since chia seeds are deceptively high in calories, most people forget to calculate its contribution to your daily calorie intake and end up having more than they originally planned to.

Being in a calorie deficit is a must when you're trying to lose weight. Consuming more calories than required because of these seeds may slow down your weight loss journey.

These seeds may result in weight gain (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Towfiqu)

In conlusion, chia seeds are a great source of taking take of your gut health and also provides many other health benefits. However, you should consider consulting your doctor before adding them to your daily diet to avoid facing any side effects and maximizing its benefits to help you attain your goals.