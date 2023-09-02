Dr. Grundy's Diet: Foods to avoid for better weight loss

Dr. Grundy's Diet has been quite in vogue since it promotes better health and weight loss. Popularized by Dr. Steven Grundy, a former cardiothoracic surgeon and author of Dr. Gundry's Diet Evolution: Turn Off the Genes That Are Killing You and Your Waistline, the diet is based on the idea that eating lectins can be hazardous to one's health.

Dr. Grundy's Diet also focuses on including specific foods that are quite beneficial for overall health and can contribute to a better weight loss journey. The book was published back in 2008, and since then, people have started adopting the diet that gave them the results they desired.

Dr. Grundy's Diet: Foods to Avoid

Dr. Grundy's Diet (Image via Getty Images)

Dr. Gundry, founder of the wellness clinic The Center for Restorative Medicine in Palm Springs, California, left his medical practice in 2002. The former surgeon's new career as a wellness expert entails advising patients on dietary consumption in order to prevent chronic diseases and reduce inflammation in the body.

In his book, The Plant Paradox, Dr. Gundry advocates for eliminating lectins from your diet. One should follow the list mentioned below if one wants to reap the benefits of Dr. Grundy's diet.

High-lectin vegetables and fruits:

Tomatoes, with their high lectin content, are thought by Dr. Gundry to potentially contribute to inflammation and digestive issues.

Peppers, including bell peppers and chili peppers, contain lectins that may adversely affect health, according to his recommendations.

Due to their lectin content, eggplants, as part of the nightshade family, are advised to be limited in their diet.

Kidney beans and other lectin-rich beans find themselves on the list due to Dr. Gundry's concerns about their potentially problematic lectins.

Grains and gluten:

Wheat is cautioned against because it contains both gluten and lectins, which Dr. Gundry suggests might be detrimental to gut health and could contribute to autoimmune conditions.

Similarly, barley, like wheat, is a grain high in lectins and gluten, making it another item to avoid.

Rye, known for its gluten and lectin content, is also on the "avoid" list.

Even though oats are often considered healthy, Dr. Gundry discourages their consumption of this diet due to their lectin content.

Dr. Grundy's Diet (Image via Getty Images)

Legumes:

Peanuts, as legumes containing lectins, are recommended to be limited due to concerns about potential negative effects on the body.

Soybeans, used in various forms, are also discouraged in this diet due to their lectin content.

Dairy:

Cow's milk and dairy products are discouraged in this diet plan, primarily due to concerns regarding lectins and lactose intolerance.

Dr. Grundy's Diet (Image via Getty Images)

Processed foods:

Processed foods, commonly found with artificial additives and preservatives, are discouraged for health reasons.

Additionally, foods with high sugar content, prevalent in many processed products, are discouraged from maintaining a balanced diet.

How does avoiding these foods help with weight loss?

Fewer calories: By cutting out calorie-dense processed foods, sugary snacks, and high-lectin items like grains and legumes, individuals naturally reduce their calorie intake, aiding in weight loss.

Healthier gut: Dr. Gundry's diet prioritizes gut-friendly foods, which may reduce gut irritation and inflammation. A healthier gut can improve nutrient absorption and digestion, potentially supporting weight management.

Stable blood sugar: Avoiding sugary and highly processed foods helps stabilize blood sugar levels, reducing cravings and overeating, making it easier to maintain a calorie deficit required for weight loss.

Dr. Grundy's Diet (Image via Getty Images)

Less inflammation: Some argue that lectins in certain foods can trigger inflammation, linked to weight gain. Limiting potential sources of inflammation, as proposed, may lead to weight loss and improved overall health.

Hormone balance: Dietary changes can influence appetite and metabolism-regulating hormones. Avoiding specific foods might help balance these hormones, aiding appetite control and weight loss.

It's important to remember that individual responses to diets can vary, and sustainable weight loss often involves a combination of healthy eating and physical activity. Consulting a healthcare professional or dietitian for personalized guidance is advisable before making significant dietary changes.