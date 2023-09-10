Dr. Laura Berman's son dies due to fentanyl poisoning; she sues Snapchat

The son of famous relationship expert and talk show host Dr. Laura Berman, Sammy, has unfortunately passed away at the young age of 16. The reason behind his death has been attributed to fentanyl poisoning. However, there's also something else that she holds responsible for his death, and that is Snapchat.

According to Dr. Berman, her son Sammy had acquired the drugs from a dealer via Snapchat. After consuming the opiates via a line of cocaine that was laced with fentanyl, he passed away.

After enduring the tragedy in her own family, Laura Berman has taken it upon herself to save the lives of other children and families who could suffer the same fate.

In an effort to do so, she has sued Snap (Snapchat's parent company) on grounds of product liability. She has also demanded the passing of Sammy's law, which will enable parents to be alerted regarding “dangerous content is on their devices”. She has also met Evan Spiegel (Snap's CEO) to make things work out faster.

What is fentanyl poisoning, and how does it work?

Fentanyl poisoning occurs due to an overdose of fentanyl, a prescription drug (Image via Pexels/MART PRODUCTION)

Fentanyl is a very strong synthetic opioid that's similar to morphine but is 50 to 100 times more powerful.

Fentanyl is a prescription drug that's manufactured and used illegally. Like morphine, fentanyl is also used to provide relief to those who go through excessive amounts of pain, specifically post-surgery. It's also recommended to people who over time have become immune to other types of opioids.

Fentanyl poisoning mainly occurs when an individual consumes excessive amounts of the opioid either without knowledge or willingly. Some of the effects of consuming fentanyl include feeling extremely happy, nauseated, drowsiness and confusion.

However, sometimes it can also lead to more adverse effects like coma and even death.

Why does Laura Berman hold Snapchat responsible for her son's death?

Laura Berman has sued Snapchat for her son's early death (Image via Freepik)

Dr. Laura Berman, since her son's passing, has maintained that Snapchat has had a huge role to play in the unfortunate event.

To that effect, she pressed to pass a law that would allow parents to screen the activities of their children on the app. That's because fentanyl, which was responsible for her son's death, was delivered to him at their home, and all conversations regarding the same had taken place on Snapchat.

Speaking about the same, Dr. Laura Berman's husband Sam Chapman said:

“The drug got delivered to our home as if it was a pizza. And Sammy died from fentanyl poisoning. He passed out and choked on his own vomit. The (quantity of fentanyl) was enough for an addict and too much for him.”

It's not the only case of recent fentanyl poisoning in the US. Earlier, Robert De Niro's grandson had also lost his life to the same reason.

Cases of deaths due to drug abuse are at an all-time high in the country. Unless the government makes some strong rules and legisltions to curb the same, it's highly unlikely that the numbers will come down soon.