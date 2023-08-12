Duran Duran’s Andy Taylor opens up about his 8 long years of battle with prostate cancer on BBC Breakfast

Andy Taylor, former Duran Duran's guitarist, gave a rare health update about his eight long years of battle with cancer, on BBC Breakfast.

Taylor, 62, left the band in 2006 and was also not present when it was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in November 2022. Appearing on the famous BBC program, the former guitarist was asked why he didn’t attend the ceremony, to which Taylor said:

"I wasn’t there because I’ve had stage four prostate cancer for around about eight years and it caught up with me badly around about last September."

Andy Taylor kept his cancer diagnosis a secret

Taylor kept his prostate cancer diagnosis a secret from the public. (Photo via Instagram/andytaylorofficial)

Taylor kept his prostate cancer diagnosis a secret from the public as well as his bandmates for years after being diagnosed. However, the guitarist eventually revealed his diagnosis with his bandmates in 2022 at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in LA.

In an emotional letter penned by the former guitarist and read by Duran Duran bandmate Simon LeBon at the time, Taylor said:

"Just over four years ago, I was diagnosed with stage four metastatic prostate cancer. Many families have experienced the slow burn of this disease, and, of course, we are no different."

He added:

"None of this needs to or should detract from what this band has achieved and sustained for 44 years. I’m so very proud of these dour brothers."

Taylor opened up about his cancer battle and treatment on BBC Breakfast show

Taylor opened up about his battle with cancer on BBC Breakfast. (Photo via bbc.com)

Explaining to BBC Breakfast’s show hosts Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt on Friday, August 11, Andy Taylor opened up about his battle with stage four prostate cancer.

Taylor said:

"As hard as I tried and all the preparation I made, when you do something like the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, which is basically like getting knighted for a guitar player, you’ve kind of got to be on 11, you can’t saunter in.

He continued:

"And I couldn’t really stand up and play, and I kind of had to deal with the denial."

Andy Taylor also revealed that he didn’t disclose details about his health condition to his bandmates. Only some of his family members and close friends knew about his cancer diagnosis.

"Once it goes public, I knew it would be fairly sort of extensive", said Taylor.

A new treatment involving a nuclear medicine helped extend Taylor’s life by 5 years

Nuclear medicine extended Andy Taylor's life by five years. (Photo via Instagram/Andytaylorofficial)

In the same show, Andy Taylor said that after going public, Prof. Sir Chris Evans, a scientist and the founder of The Cancer Awareness Trust (CAT), got in touch with him.

Evans offered a “nuclear medicine named Lutetium-177” to target Taylor's fourth stage cancer. Taylor told BBC Breakfast that he had his first round of the medicine six weeks ago:

"It can’t see healthy cells. It kills stage four cancer in your bones. And so, what its effectively done is extend my life for five years."

The former guitarist also explained on the show that he had to get in a “very, very good health” before he could start the treatment.

"So I really took care of myself in a different ways", Andy Taylor said.

Speaking about his upcoming works, Taylor said that his new solo album, called ‘Man’s A Wolf To Man’ is coming out in September.

What is prostate cancer?

Prostate cancer is one of the most common types of cancer in men. (Photo via Freepik)

The prostate is a small gland in males that's responsible for producing seminal fluid that helps transport sperm.

Prostate cancer is one of the most common types of cancer in men. While many cancer cells grow slowly and do not move beyond the prostate gland, other types of prostate cancer are serious and spread quickly.

Medical experts don’t know what causes prostate cancer, but they believe that this type of cancer starts when cells in the prostate gland start to change in their DNA. Men of any age can develop prostate cancer, but certain factors increase their risk. These include family history, age, obesity and lifestyle habits.