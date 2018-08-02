Dynamic arm workouts for women that can be done at home

yashwi FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 15 // 02 Aug 2018, 00:16 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Enter caption

It feels like ever since girls started doing squat challenges in their living rooms, butt and leg workouts have been trendy. And while we’re totally on board with lower body workouts, we tend to neglect upper body exercises, and that needs to be fixed. It’s time to get your arms ready for their violent exposure to warmer climates, so we’ve compiled five moves that will tone your arms. Go through each move and try to repeat the entire circuit at least 3-4 times for a killer arm workout.

#1 Plank Shoulder Taps

This move tones your arms and your abs at the same time, so like, stop eating and start doing your plank shoulder taps. The idea is to start in a high plank position with your hands on the floor and your feet hip-distance apart. Tap your left hand to your right shoulder, then place it back on the ground and tap your right hand to your left shoulder.

Important tips- Remember to engage your core the entire time and try not to let your hips fly all over the place. Alternate sides for a total of 20 reps.

#2 Triceps Dips

For this move you’ll need some kind of bench, couch, or box—any type of sturdy raised surface should work. Sit in front of the bench with your legs in front of you, then place your hands on the bench with your fingers facing forwards. With your heels on the ground and your elbows behind you, straighten your arms to lift your legs and butt off the ground, then bend your elbows to lower back down without letting your butt touch the ground.

Important tips- Do 15 reps.

#3 Standing Jab Cross

If you’ve ever gone through the 2-minute arm portion of a spin class wondering why your arms burn so much from throwing a few punches, try doing these jab crosses for one minute straight. Stand up and punch with each hand in a diagonal direction, keeping your core engaged and preventing your waist from moving from side to side.

Important tips- The idea is to burn out your arms while twisting your torso to work your obliques, so keep your core as tight as possible.

#4 Diamond Push-Ups

Diamond push-ups are basically regular push-ups, but instead of placing your hands wide under your chest, you place your hands together, forming a triangle (or a sort of diamond…get it?) with your thumbs and fingers. Bend your elbows and bring your chest all the way to the ground, feeling the burn in your triceps muscles.

Important tips- If you can’t get the full range of motion while in a high plank, drop to your knees. Aim for 10-15 reps without stopping.

#5 Superman Lifts

Lie down on a mat with your face to the floor. Your stomach should be touching the mat and your arms should be held straight out in front of you with your thumbs facing upward. Lift your chest, arms, and legs off the ground in one motion, then (pretend you’re flying) squeeze your upper back muscle and lower back down. Do 10 reps.

#6 Burpees

We’ve discussed how burpees literally work every muscle in your body while getting your heart rate up at the same time, so we had to include it in this workout. Squat down until your hands touch floor and kick your feet back into a plank position. Drop your chest to the floor while jumping your feet into a wide plank. Then, quickly jump your feet to the outsides of your hands and stand back up with a jump at the top. Do 10 reps.

Important tips- If you get tired, you can do a few reps without getting your chest to the floor (basic burpee), but try your best.