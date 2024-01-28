Earlier Alzheimer’s warning: Study reveals brain thinning as key indicator

When it's about Alzheimer's, the research team from The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio, together with their mates from The University of California, Davis, and Boston University had a major breakthrough.

They found that if a certain part of the brain tissue, called cortical gray matter, starts to thin down, then it can be huge red flag to spot in early detection.

Role of gray matter in early detection of Alzhiemer's

The research study, involving 1,500 participants and published in Alzheimer’s & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association, suggests that measuring gray matter thickness through MRI scans could be a game-changer in early prevention of Alzheimer's disease. This discovery's implications can't be understated. It could mean that people at risk could make lifestyle modifications to slow dementia's progression before it even gets going.

But to get this discovery login, imagine this. You've got two groups of people. One group has some form of dementia, and the other doesn't. Now, jump back 10 years in the past and check out their brain MRIs. Can you pick out a pattern that helps you tell who's gonna get dementia from those who aren't? These researchers did just that.

In this study, the team looked at brain MRIs from people in Massachusetts and California. They noticed that those who later developed dementia had cortical gray matter that was thinner than those who did not.

Dr. Claudia Satizabal from UT Health San Antonio's Glenn Biggs Institute for Alzheimer’s states:

"If we can replicate it in additional samples, cortical gray matter thickness will be a marker we can use to identify people at high risk of dementia." The fact that these findings are consistent across different racial and ethnic groups adds even more cred to this discovery."

In case you're wondering, Alzheimer’s disease and frontotemporal dementia specifically hit the cortex (hence the name 'cortical' gray matter). And Alzheimer's is the most common type of dementia.

More research needed, but promising findings

Dr. Sudha Seshadri, director of the Glenn Biggs Institute at UT Health San Antonio and co-author of the study, also highlights the unique advantages of this type of research. It’s only possible thanks to those who are willing to come in for regular check-ups over many years.

Looking ahead, Dr. Satizabal shared that more research is needed to validate this findings fully. However, the results are promising. They consistently found that people with thinner gray matter ribbons are at higher risk of developing dementia, no matter their race or ethnicity.

The team now plans to look at various factors potentially linked to this thinning – everything from heart-related issues to the food we eat, our own genes, and even the air we breathe. Interestingly, the team found that a person's genetic setup doesn't seem linked to gray matter thickness – good news, because it means things we can control, like diet and exercise, could influence it.

Dr. Seshadri, for instance, thinks that this new way of checking out brain thickness could become a common practice. Because people getting a check-up with their neurologists often get an MRI done. So, in the future, you might get the thickness of your gray matter measured as part of the standard procedure.

Through such efforts, science continues to make strides in early Alzheimer's detection. By continuing to observe and follow up with patients over several years, we keep our fingers crossed for more such valuable findings in the future.