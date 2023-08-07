East Bay Spa investigated amidst legionnaires' disease death cases

Health officials in Contra Costa County are looking into two recent fatalities involving Legionnaires' disease. This dangerous lung illness may have been brought on by visiting a spa in Richmond. The Zen Day Spa is located at 12230 San Pablo Ave. in Richmond. Inspectors decided to close the Zen Day Spa on August 4 until further notice due to the potential hazards to the public's health.

According to authorities, a third person contracted Legionnaires' disease in June after using the jacuzzi tub at the Zen Day Spa. That patient had recovered, but the other two died. County health officials provide no information about the three patients. However, they're attempting to alert other spa visitors as well.

Contra Costa County Supervisor John Gioia had said:

“The problem here at this facility was they did not have a county health permit. A health permit is required to ensure that these spas are operating properly and safely.”

Zen Day Spa was never inspected because there was no permit. Spas with the appropriate permits undergo routine inspections.

What is Legionnaires' disease?

The bacteria can spread through a hot tub's mist. (Image via Pexels/ RDNE stock project)

The bacteria Legionella produces the deadly form of pneumonia known as Legionnaires' disease. People can become ill if they ingest water or breathe water droplets that carry the bacterium into their lungs. Antibiotics are effective in treating the illness.

Natural freshwater sources like lakes and streams frequently include the bacteria Legionella. The problem emerges when these bacteria multiply and proliferate in man-made water systems, such as hot tubs. The bacteria can spread through a hot tub's mist or through hoses and faucets, potentially infecting everyone who comes in contact with the infected water.

People who are older than 50, have a history of smoking, have chronic lung disease, or have a weaker immune system are more susceptible to the illness.

Symptoms of Legionnaires' disease

Infected person can have flu-like symptoms. (Image via Pexels/ Andrea Piacquadio)

The severity of the symptoms can vary, but they commonly show up 2 to 10 days following bacterial exposure. Common symptoms include:

High fever

Chills and shivering

Headache

Fatigue

Muscle ache

Chest pain

Shortness of breath

It's crucial to remember that not everyone who is exposed to the Legionella bacteria will acquire the disease. In fact, some individuals may simply show mild flu-like symptoms. However, the illness can be fatal, particularly for those with weak immune systems or underlying medical conditions.

It is important to keep in mind that Legionnaires' Disease spreads through exposure to contaminated water sources rather than through direct contact with affected people.

CCH has advised anyone who has been to Zen Day Spa within the last month to consult their doctor and get tested for Legionnaires' disease. Inspectors have collected water samples from the spa and sent them to a lab to be examined for Legionella bacteria. Results are anticipated this week.