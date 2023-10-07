Eating this 6000-year-old Ayurvedic superfood can help bring balance to your body and mind

Ghee, a key player in the Ayurvedic field, is now gaining popularity on TikTok. Influencers are raving about its daily consumption benefits, but what is ghee?

It's clarified butter, made by simmering it at low temperature to preserve the all-important vitamins and nutrients. Ghee isn't just a nourishing food, though – it's also used in Ayurveda as a carrier for herbal remedies.

Recent studies suggest that adding ghee to your diet can help the body take in nutrients better from other foods. Moreover, ghee adds more flavor to any dish you add it to. That's apt for those who want a natural way to bring balance and improve their overall well-being.

What is ghee, the Ayurvedic superfood?

It's also known as clarified butter. (Image via Unsplash/Megumi Nachdev)

Ghee is a type of clarified butter made by heating cows-milk butter till its water content evaporates and the milk solids can be skimmed and strained away.

Unlike other forms of clarified butter, ghee is simmered at lower temperatures, retaining more vitamins and nutrients. It's a source of vitamin E, vitamin A, antioxidants and other organic compounds that can be compromised at higher cooking temperatures.

In Ayurveda, ghee is frequently utilized as a carrier for herbal remedies

Helps improve gut imbalance (Image via Unsplash/Edz norton)

The ayurvedic belief is that ghee not only enhances the medicinal benefits but also carries spiritual significance.

While we can set aside the spiritual aspects, modern science supports the notion that an Ayurvedic superfood like ghee can increase the bioavailability and absorption of certain vitamins and minerals when consumed with vegetables or other healthy foods.

Ayurvedic superfood - Using in moderation is crucial. (Image via Unsplash/Chelsea Shapouri)

Previously, fats were deemed harmful, as they were linked with weight gain and heart disease. However, with better understanding, various fats, like ghee, are now acknowledged as beneficial components of a well-rounded diet.

Experts have revised their stance on saturated fats and no longer view them all as significant health hazards. In fact, there's evidence suggesting that saturated fat, like the one present in ghee, might even have protective effects against diseases.

Times have changed, and our understanding has advanced about the beneficial effects of the 6000-year-old Ayurvedic superfood called ghee.

Limited studies show promising initial results of ghee on heart health

Ayurvedic superfood - Easier to digest (Image via Unsplash/Ryu)

Rat experiments have found that a diet rich in ghee doesn't raise levels of harmful cholesterol or lead to heart disease in healthy animals.

In rats with genes prone to diseases, a diet high in ghee increases unhealthy cholesterolo and triglyceride level in their blood. So, it's important to use ghee in moderation, especially if heart disease runs in your family or you have genetic risk factors.

While ghee may be easier to digest for lactose-intolerant individuals, the difference in health benefits compared to other forms of butter, like clarified butter, is minimal.

Ghee's higher smoke point makes it suitable for cooking, but both butter and ghee contain the same types of fats. Therefore, incorporating moderate amounts of both in your diet is advisable.

In conclusion, ghee, the ancient Ayurvedic superfood, can help bring balance to both the body and mind.

Its low-heat preparation retains essential nutrients and vitamins, and when consumed alongside healthy foods, it enhances their nutritional value. While ghee shouldn't replace other cooking fats in your diet, it can be a part of a balanced and healthy lifestyle. As always, moderation is key.