Eating this cheese can fix your gut & weight – It only costs $1.5 at Target and Walmart

With various foods trending online, the classic old cheese once considered a dieting fad, has made a comeback. Thanks to the influence of millennials and Gen Zers, cottage cheese is being normalized as a trendy and nutritious food choice.

If you haven't already tried it, now is the time to dive into the world of #foodtok on TikTok and see what this craze is all about. So, what makes it stand out from other cheeses? Is it really that great for gut and weight management? Let's take a closer look.

Current food trend

Low-priced food item (Image via Unsplash/Lena Kudryavtseva)

The United States Department of Agriculture found that in the 1970s, Americans consumed almost five pounds of cottage cheese on average annually. Recently, the trend has shifted, with each person only consuming 1.9 pounds per year.

However, it has become popular again, with foodies and health gurus making it a staple in their diets. It's a low-priced cheese, costing only $1.5 at places like Target and Walmart, making it an appealing choice for those looking for a budget-friendly solution.

Health benefits of cottage cheese

Improves gut health (Image via Pexels/Nastyasensei)

Perhaps one of the main reasons why it has become popular among health enthusiasts is because of its health benefits.

Cottage cheese is low in sugar, calories and carbohydrates and high in protein, making it an excellent choice for those trying to manage their weight without sacrificing their protein intake.

That can aid with gut health apart from being an affordable source of protein. One reason for that is: it contains living beneficial microbes or probiotic microbes. It also help maintain the balance of bacteria in the intestines, aiding digestion.

Versatile food ingredient (Image via Pexels/Alina Matveycheva)

That's not all of its health benefits. It's an excellent source of calcium, vitamins A and K2, potassium,and protein.

Vitamins K2, for example, help get calcium into cells, differentiating it from other nutrients and improving cell health. That leads to a variety of benefits, including strengthening bones and teeth, efficient muscle function and supporting the nervous system.

Compared to other processed cheeses, the fermentation process of this food item leaves live bacteria and probiotics.

Fermented foods, which are rich in live bacteria, like yogurt, contain beneficial probiotics that can help balance intestinal bacteria and promote a healthy gut microbiome.

On the contrary, most processed food items, like cheddar, lack live bacteria, making it a healthier choice for people who want gut health.

Moderation is key

Have it in moderation. (Image via Unsplash/Anita Peeples)

Although cottage cheese is full of protein and nutrients and has sufficient amounts of calories, sugar and carbs, it's still high in fat and sodium. That can be a significant concern for individuals with high cholesterol or ones watching their weight.

As with any dairy, moderation is key. Incorporating it in a healthy and balanced diet with whole-grain crackers or as a topping on salads or other nutritious meals can keep intake within healthy limits.

There are different brands available in the market. (Image via Unsplash/Alexander Massch)

The variety of brands on the market and unique flavors available means there's something for everyone. Muuna and Good Culture brands, for instance, offer many flavors to suit different tastes and satisfy growing nutrition needs.

It's worth noting that when choosing a healthy brand, go for a product with natural ingredients. So read labels to understand the preservatives and additives included, which is important to avoid negating its health benefits.

Cottage cheese's affordable convenience and health benefits make it an attractive option for individuals who want to improve their diets, manage weight and stay healthy without breaking the bank.

It provides an affordable and nutritious fix for gut and weight improvements. Consumption should be a core part of a well-balanced lifestyle, including a healthy eating habit and regular exercise. While it may not be the only option, it can be a worthy addition.