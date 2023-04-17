Ankle health should be a top consideration when it comes to wearing high heels, despite their popularity as a fashion staple for women.

Although high heels can give the appearance of confidence and elegance by adding height and elongating legs, they can also lead to pain, discomfort and long-term damage.

In this article, we explore the potential risks and long-term effects of wearing high heels on ankle health, as well as ways to minimize risk of injury.

How high heels impact ankle health

Some effects of wearing high heels include:

#1 Ankle sprains

High heels can increase risk of ankle sprains, which occur when the ligaments in the ankle are stretched or torn. That's because high heels put pressure on the ankle joint, which can cause the ankle to twist or turn in an unnatural way.

#2 Achilles tendonitis

High heels can increase risk of Achilles tendonitis, which is inflammation of the Achilles tendon that connects the heel bone to the calf muscle. That's because high heels put additional strain on the Achilles tendon, which can cause it to become inflamed and painful.

#3 Plantar fasciitis

High heels can cause plantar fasciitis, which is an inflammation of the band of tissue that runs along the bottom of the foot. High heels can put pressure on the arch of the foot, which can cause the plantar fascia to become inflamed and painful.

#4 Bunions

Wearing high heels can increase risk of bunions, which are bony bumps that develop on the joint at the base of the big toe. High heels can cause the foot to slide forward in the shoe, which can put pressure on the big toe joint.

Long-term effects of high heels on ankle health

Wearing high heels regularly can have long-term effects on ankle health. Some potential long-term effects of wearing high heels include:

#1 Reduced range of motion

Wearing high heels can reduce range of motion in the ankle joint, which can lead to stiffness and decreased flexibility over time.

#2 Ankle instability

Wearing high heels can increase risk of ankle instability, which is the inability to maintain balance and stability in the ankle joint. That's because high heels can weaken muscles and ligaments in the ankle over time, making it more difficult to maintain balance and stability.

#3 Arthritis

Wearing high heels can increase risk of developing arthritis in the ankle joint. High heels can put a significant amount of stress on the ankle joint over time, which can cause wear and tear on the joint and lead to arthritis.

How to minimize risk of injury and protect ankle health?

While wearing high heels can be fashionable, it's important to take steps to minimize the risk of injury and protect ankle health.

Some ways to minimize the risk of injury include:

#1 Wear lower heels

Opt for lower heels, which can reduce the amount of pressure on the ankle joint and decrease risk of injury.

#2 Choose the right shoes

Choose shoes that fit well and provide proper support. Look for shoes with a wide toe box, cushioned insoles and a sturdy heel.

#3 Stretch and strengthen

Stretch and strengthen the muscles in the ankle and foot to improve flexibility and stability. Consider incorporating exercises like calf raise, ankle roll and toe curl in your fitness routine.

#4 Alternate high heels

Avoid wearing high heels every day. Alternate between high heels and flat shoes to give your ankles a break and reduce the amount of stress on the joint.

#5 Take breaks

If you must wear high heels for an extended perio, take breaks, and stretch your ankles and feet regularly. That will help improve circulation and reduce risk of injury.

#6 Invest in orthotics

Consider investing in orthotic inserts to provide additional support and cushioning for the feet and ankles. Orthotics can reduce risk of injury and improve overall foot and ankle health.

Wearing high heels can have negative effects on ankle health, including pain, discomfort and long-term damage. However, by taking steps to minimize the risk of injury and sustain ankle health, you can enjoy the fashion and style benefits of high heels without sacrificing your health.

By following the aforementioned tips, you can reduce risk of injury and improve ankle health for years to come.

