Egg cheese omelette: A daily delight or a hidden health risk?

When breakfast time rolls around, many people’s minds turn to a delicious hot plate: an egg cheese omelette. But before you eat it up daily, hold that thought! New research warns that the heavenly blend of eggs and cheese might not be the best for our hearts.

Time to put down that cheesy egg flip? Hold up, do not stress out too quickly. Let us understand what's going down. Your cheese omelette's main game, obviously, is eggs and cheese.

How cholesterol in the egg cheese omelette impact our health?

Egg and cheese both are cholesterol-rich, impacting our health (Image via Freepik)

Eggs, especially the yolk, pack a ton of what they call dietary cholesterol. Sounds serious? Well, each big egg carries about 186 milligrams of this stuff, all in the yolk. But researchers at Northwestern University, the people who found this, say there is more to it than just cholesterol.

There is more to eggs than just cholesterol. But, they point out, "people who eat less cholesterol tend to have a lower risk of heart disease.”

Then, there is cheese, a whole different set of nutrition, but with cholesterol in the party, too. However, this time the research focuses on the impact of eggs, not cheese.

How eggs affect heart disease risk?

High consumption of eggs impacts health (Image via Vecteezy)

Researchers did a big study, a very big one. They looked at the food habits of more than 29,000 adults for as long as 31 years. That is over 25 years of munching down breakfast, lunch, and dinner! And now, they have dropped some numbers that we need to think about.

So, here they discovered that people consuming 300 milligrams of dietary cholesterol each day are playing with a 17 percent higher chance of heart troubles. Plus, they are facing an 18 percent bigger risk of checking out early from, like, anything that can knock you out for good.

Now, you might be thinking, "But that's talking about cholesterol, not eggs." Let's bring eggs back into the picture. People who munched on three to four eggs per week—not even one per day—had a 6 percent higher risk of heart disease. Plus, such egg aficionados had an 8 percent higher risk of dying from any cause.

But what does this all mean for you and your relationship with the egg cheese omelette? In simple words: it is not a big caution sign, but more of a small warning flag. The impacts are not huge for those who consume three to four eggs a week. They are, however, detectable and thus worth noting.

What else adds cholesterol to your diet?

Red meat also adds high cholesterol to your body (Image via Vecteezy)

The number of eggs people ate in the study was comparable to the standards of the U.S. dietary guidelines until 2015. Back then, it said not to take more than 300 milligrams of dietary cholesterol a day. But then the recommendation changed, and they dropped the daily limit on cholesterol. The newer guidelines also say it is normal to eat eggs every week as part of a healthy diet.

The average person in the U.S., for example, eats around three to four eggs a week and manages to take in about 300 milligrams of cholesterol a day. That is about the level where the study found people starting to see more health risks.

But remember—your egg cheese omelette is not the sole suspect when it comes to cholesterol. Other foods like red meat, processed meat, and high-fat dairy products like butter or whipped cream also bring cholesterol to the table.

So, to return to our big question, "Can I eat a cheese omelette every day?" The answer, for the sake of heart health, might be best summed up like this: a little bit less of an egg cheese omelette could be a bit better. Enjoying your egg cheese omelette occasionally rather than daily might keep you on the safer side.

Does it mean you can never have an egg cheese omelette? Absolutely not. But the takeaway here is moderation in consumption. As the saying goes, "Too much of a good thing can be a bad thing." It may be wise to keep that in mind next time you feel for an egg cheese omelette, lest your daily delight turns into a hidden health risk.