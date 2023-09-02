8 best foods for longevity

Healthy eating can increase longevity, improve overall health and prevent premature aging. Eating healthy can have a significant impact on how the body maintains various metabolic processes.

In this article, we bring you a list of foods rich in beneficial nutrients that could help with repair processes. Micronutrients, including vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and anti-inflammatory compounds, help restore the body's potential, prevent damage to cells and improve longevity.

List of best foods for longevity (superfoods)

Include the following eight foods in your regular diet to prevent premature aging:

1) Berries

Berries are one of the best superfoods.

Berries like strawberries, blueberries, raspberries and blackberries contain strong antioxidants like vitamin C and flavonoids. The compounds protect against oxidative damage caused by free radicals thus increasing lifespan.

2) Nuts

Nuts contain healthy fats and minerals

These include almonds walnuts, pistachios and other nuts. Healthy fats in these nuts contain natural alpha-tocopherol (vitamin E), which works as an antioxidant that protects the body from oxidative damage, increasing longevity by promoting tissue repair and protection.

3) Fatty fish

Salmon contains essential fatty acids

Fishes like salmon, sardines, trout, tuna and mackerel are considered best for overall health.

They're rich sources of omega-3 fatty acids, which have anti-inflammatory properties. Docosahexaenoic acid and eicosapentaenoic acid are the two main omega-3 fatty acids that help reduce inflammation.

4) Olive oil

Olive oil is the best fat for longevity and health.

Olive oil is one of the main components of the Mediterranean diet, which promotes eating whole and fresh food to increase longevity. It's resistant to oxidation and hence does not cause inflammation like seed oils. Olive oil is amazing for the heart and liver and can help reduce premature aging.

5) Pears

Pears can help improve longevity.

Pears are among the best foods to boost brain and memory. Naturally occurring beneficial compounds can prevent chronic inflammatory diseases, including liver disease, joint pain, hair loss and chronic fatigue.

6) Green tea

Green tea is refreshing and provides antioxidants

No doubt, green tea is among the best foods for longevity. Green tea caffeine also helps with weight loss.

It's rich in antioxidants which help detox the body from free radicals and reduce inflammation. Green tea is a refreshing drink and can be enjoyed without milk or sugar.

7) Yogurt

Yogurt is good for gut health.

Yogurt is often called a superfood and can be consumed with oatmeal, fruit and nuts.

It's a high-protein milk product that can help with muscle gain. Yogurt is made from milk through fermentation using lactic acid bacteria (Lactobacillus) and bifidobacteria. Greek yogurt is considered healthier than plain yogurt.

Yogurt can also help people suffering from IBS (irritable bowel syndrome). It's amazing for people with lactose intolerance as well.

8) Dark green leafy vegetables

Leafy greens are healthy and provide vitamin K.

Leafy greens provide significant amounts of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants which can improve longevity.

They're among the best low-carb vegetables and can help with fat loss. Dark green leafy vegetables include:

Kale

Swiss chard

Collard greens

Turnip greens

Spinach

Indranil Biswas is a nutritionist and personal trainer with a diploma in dietetics and personal training with a specialization in sports nutrition and strength training.

