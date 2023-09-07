8 incredible benefits of sambong you must know about 

Sambong, or Blumea balsamifera, is a medicinal plant that offers a wide variety of health benefits. In many countries, sambong is used as a herbal medicine in treating various health conditions, including cough and cold, kidney stones and edema.

The plant is tall, and its leaves are elongated with aromatic fragrance. It also has beautiful, yellow flowers that add up to its overall beauty. Today, it's available as an herbal supplement, capsules or in the form of tea.

Incredible health benefits of sambong

Here’s a look at eight excellent benefits of this medicinal plant:

#1 Contains anti-inflammatory properties

It has pain relieving effects. (Photo via Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio)

One of the most popular benefits of sambong is its anti-inflammatory properties. The plant contains some essential compounds that help reduce inflammation and ease pain associated with medical conditions like gout and bone problems.

Additionally, it also consists of analgesic properties that make it an ideal ingredient for pain relief.

#2 Has diuretic effects

The plant has been traditionally used as a diuretic for centuries. Studies suggest that consuming it can prevent kidney stones and keep urinary problems at bay.

It increases urine production and also reduces risk of urinary stones.

#3 Prevents kidney stones

It prevents kidney stones. (Photo via Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio)

This medicinal plant is used as a potential treatment for kidney stones, as it's believed that it can dissolve stones and also prevent their formation in the future.

Although research suggesting the plant’s effectiveness for eliminating kidney stones is limited, anecdotal evidence supports the claims.

#4 May cure cough and cold

This unique medicinal plant contains expectorant properties that may help in the treatment of cough and cold. That’s because expectorants help remove excessive phlegm accumulated in the respiratory system.

Moreover, it also contains antimicrobial properties that help kill bacteria and other disease-causing viruses.

#5 Helps relieve fever

Sambong helps relieve fever. (Photo via Pexels/Polina Tankilevitch)

As sambong has menthol, the plant may be used to bring down fever. Studies suggest that it can be used to cool down body temperature and offer relief from high fever.

#6 May help manage hypertension

Another great benefit of this incredible plant is its ability to manage hypertension or high blood pressure.

Animal studies suggest that the plant extracts could help lower blood pressure and support overall cardiovascular health, but human studies are needed to confirm the same.

#7 May support digestive health

The medicinal plant supports digestive system. (Photo via Pexels/Sora Shimazaki)

Sambong has also been used as a digestive aid for a long time. While studies are limited, research suggests that it can help manage certain digestive problems including stomach pain, constipation and diarrhea.

The plant contains antispasmodic properties that may help ease abdominal spasms and cramps in the digestive system.

#8 May help with arthritis pain

The anti-inflammatory properties of this medicinal plant may help manage arthritis symptoms, including pain and inflammation.

While scientific research is limited, traditional uses claim that the plant can be used as a potential treatment option.

Precautions associated with sambong

Excessive consumption can cause itching. (Photo via Freepik/stefamerpik)

While the health benefits of the plant are numerous, it's important to note that it may still cause adverse effects if not used in moderation.

Although rare, excessive use can lead to allergic reactions, particularly in individuals who're already allergic to ragweed plants. Possible side effects can include itching, skin irritation and inflammation.

Pregnant or breastfeeding women should consult their doctors before adding sambong to their everyday wellness routine, as its safety and effectiveness on these women are unknown.

The plant extracts are generally safe to use when taken in tablet or powder form, but if you have any health concern, it's best to consult your doctor before consuming it.