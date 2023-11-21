8 reasons why you have back pain from sleeping

Have you ever woke up with back pain from sleeping? If you've ever had back pain, you already know just how painful it can be. You may have tried many remedies for the pain, but if the cause is not properly determined and addressed, these remedies won't do much good.

There are many factors involved in causing back pain from sleeping, so it's important to look at all of them if you want relief from your discomfort. Here are some reasons why your back hurts when sleeping:

Why you have back pain from sleeping

Here are eight reasons:

1) The mattress you are using is old and worn out

If you are having back pain while sleeping, it's likely that your mattress is not supportive enough.

A good mattress should be comfortable and supportive. To check if your mattress is still in good condition, place a straightedge across the center of your bed, and look for any sagging or indentations in the surface. If there are any, replace the mattress.

2) You don't use a mattress topper

If your back pain is constant, it might be because you are not using a mattress topper.

A great mattress topper can level up your sleep schedule by adding comfort and support. That means when it's time for bed, you won't be stressing about struggling to fall asleep.

The right kind of mattress pad can even keep you cool in those sweltering summer months when temperature control is everything. So, do yourself a favor, and get that mattress topper. Your back will thank you.

3) You sleep on your stomach all night long

If you a stomach sleeper, it's time to switch up or make these changes. Sleeping on your belly can impact the back, neck, shoulders and hips.

The deal is that when you sleep in the same sleeping position all night, the muscles start clenching up. That's a one-way ticket to waking up feeling tight and sore muscles. If you don't do something about it, it could even lead to serious long-term issues.

4) Your mattress doesn't have enough support for your bodyweight

If you're like most people, your mattress is probably more than 10 years old and needs to be replaced.

You can tell if a mattress has lost its supportive ability by feeling the springs or noticing any sagging or indentations in the bed. If that happens, it's time for a new one.

5) Underlying conditions

Underlying conditions not only contribute to back pain during sleep but also make it difficult to find a comfortable sleeping position.

For example, individuals with spinal stenosis may find relief from pain by lying down with their knees bent, while those with herniated discs may experience less discomfort by sleeping on their side with a pillow between their knees.

Sleeping in a manner that aggravates one's underlying condition can cause intense pain, making it challenging to get a good night's rest.

6) You don't sleep on a solid surface, such as a bed or platform bed

A mattress is not a flat surface. It's not even close to being level, either; it's curved and bumpy, with peaks and valleys that make it difficult for you to find comfort when you lay down at night.

That can cause pain in your lower back as well as other parts of your body because there's no way for all the pressure points on the body to be evenly distributed across its surface (or lack thereof).

7) You have a bad habit of sleeping in the same position all night long

If you have a bad habit of sleeping in the same position all night long, it can cause back pain.

Moreover, when your muscles don't get stretched out regularly, they become tight and lose their flexibility. When that goes down, they start acting up and causing pain when you move around during the day or night.

8) The room temperature is too hot or cold

Ensure that your sleeping space is cozy and comfortable. If it's too chilly or too hot, it will will ruin a good sleep cycle.

If you're all sweaty and hot, your body is trying to signal that it needs to send more blood to the skin so it can cool down by sweating. On the flip side, if you are freezing, your body will cut off blood flow near the skin to keep the heat locked in the deeper parts like the muscles and bones.

So, make sure you create that perfect temperature balance for a deep slumber.

Getting enough quality sleep is crucial for staying healthy. It's a major key to overall well-being. Not getting sufficient sleep can causeissues like diabetes, depression and even heart disease.

Moreover, sleep is essential for your body to bounce back after an injury or surgery. It gives the body the undisturbed time it needs to heal up. So, if you're dealing with chronic back pain that's messing with your sleep or naps, look into these factors, and make getting that quality sleep a top priority.