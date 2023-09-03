Eighties legend Carol Decker shares health update after major surgery

Carol Decker posted a hospital selfie on her Instagram on August 30 updating her followers on her health. The singer had colon surgery earlier this week after discovering "something nasty growing up there," according to her. The lead singer for the band T'Pau posted on her Instagram page to let her fans know she is "recovering well" from surgery.

Thanking the doctors, Carol Decker wrote:

“I wanted to give a shout out to the fantastic colorectal team here at the Churchill Hospital headed by Prof Cunningham in Oxford I could not be in better hands. We hear often how the NHS doesn’t work. Let me tell you here it absolutely does #angels #caring #love #givingthanks I’m recovering well.”

The next day, on August 31, Carol Decker shared an insight into her recovery journey on X. She wrote:

“Day 2 Recovering well from my colon surgery just knackered from the GA it was a long op 3hrs 40 mins huge shout out to the wonderful colorectal team at The Churchill Hospital Oxford headed up by Prof Chris Cunningham.”

Carol Decker underwent a lengthy three-hour and forty-minute procedure in Oxford to have her colon removed.

What is a colon removal surgery that Carol Decker went through?

A section of the digestive system called the colon may need to be removed for medical reasons when a significant health condition cannot be properly treated with conventional measures. Some common reasons for colon removal include:

Colon cancer

Diverticulitis

Trauma or injury

Colon polyps

Depending on the condition, partial colectomy (removal of a portion of the colon) or total colectomy (removal of the entire colon) procedures can be performed. The choice to remove the colon is often made after consulting with a medical team and is based on the unique medical history, condition, and treatment choices of the patient in question.

What is life like after colon removal?

It's crucial to remember that colon removal is a major medical treatment with the possibility of consequences. It frequently necessitates major lifestyle changes. Patients may need to adjust their diets after having their colons removed, and they may also need continuing medical treatment and monitoring.

Here are some changes that can occur after surgery:

Changes in bowel movements: Following a colectomy, some people may notice changes in how they urinate. Depending on the type of surgery done, these modifications can vary in scope. Some people may experience relatively typical bowel motions after a partial colectomy, which removes only a piece of the colon.

Dietary modifications: Following colon removal surgery, patients may need to modify their diets. Patients may need to avoid foods that can result in acidity, diarrhea, or abdominal pain, while others may be able to tolerate particular foods better than others. A dietitian can offer advice on how to design a diet that satisfies nutritional requirements and reduces stomach problems.

Modifications to lifestyle: Maintaining a healthy lifestyle, which includes regular exercise and a balanced diet, is vital to prevent changes in energy levels or nutritional absorption in some people. Additionally, it's important to stay hydrated.

Fans have garnered support and love for Carol Decker’s health update posts. People around the world are wishing her a speedy recovery.